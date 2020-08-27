Local data show strictest White House COVID-19 recommendations aren't applicable here, Tulsa leaders say

The White House coronavirus reports offer broad recommendations that might be applicable in some cities experiencing high rates of spread, but local data show the most stringent regulations aren't necessary yet in Tulsa, two Tulsa leaders said Thursday.
Mayor G.T. Bynum during a news conference said the city is adhering to a lot of the recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He said the three prominent action items not in place are limits on event or gathering sizes, closure of bars, and restrictions on indoor dining because local contact tracing is finding that none are driving COVID-19's spread in Tulsa County.
Instead, Bynum noted that a crucial wild card to monitor closely at this stage of the pandemic is schools.
"I had a state official put it to me this way: This is like having a super-spreader event every single day in almost every community around the state of Oklahoma," Bynum said. "And that presents a tremendous amount of risk, and how each individual school handles that is going to determine what kind of an impact it has on our overall case load."
Dr. Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department's executive director, said that local contact tracing data show that bars and restaurants aren't the main causes of virus transmission here.
Dart said the top two causes are long-term care facilities and schools, respectively. Both institutions are doing well to take precautions and preventative measures, he said, but the inherent nature of each leaves them susceptible to a highly infectious and opportunistic novel virus.
He said sporting events and private events, such as weddings, are the next most common links to virus cases.
If there are repeated outbreaks identified from larger functions, Dart said, then he will discuss with local leaders a potential gathering limit but "at this juncture we don't feel that's needed."
Dart recommended that schools hosting football games limit fan occupancy to no more than 25% and follow the three Ws everyone should practice in public: wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.
He applauded businesses that have adopted COVID-19 models to more safely serve customers.
THD has completed the review process on 90 COVID-19 safety plans, with five in the queue for review. Anyone can submit a safety plan to covid19plans@tulsa-health.org.
"We work with businesses to help them stay open," Dart said. "The last thing that we want to see is businesses shut down again. Our liaison officer has been doing an excellent job answering emails and phone calls with questions about recommendations for youth sports, local public and private schools, universities, local events and venues, restaurants, community organizations and faith groups."
Bynum characterized Tulsa and Oklahoma as being in the early part of the third phase of the pandemic.
He explained that phase 1 was the pandemic's start and the aggressive action to shut down to help keep the health care system from collapsing. Phase 2 was handling the state's reopening, which he said Tulsa did "really well" for about four weeks and "not so well" for the following six weeks.
Locally, Bynum said, the city recalibrated and recovered with an important lesson learned during phase 2.
"We have to keep our hands on the steering wheel here in Tulsa. We can't rely on anybody else to be making the decisions for us," Bynum said. "We've got to be focused on doing it here in Tulsa, working with the Health Department and with our health-care system to manage it to the best of our ability here in Tulsa — something I thought we did very well in phase 1.
"We realized we should have been doing a better job of it in phase 2, and I think we are doing a good job of it now in phase 3."
Interim State Health Commissioner Lance Frye in a late Wednesday email to the Tulsa World responded to a question about what his advice is to Gov. Kevin Stitt regarding the White House recommendations to close bars and restrict indoor dining in yellow and red zone counties and municipalities.
Frye said he encourages Oklahomans to "know their own risk" and take necessary steps as warranted to protect themselves.
"We are encouraging people to limit social gatherings and to consider take out," Frye wrote. "We continue to monitor regularly our data and put forth recommendations for different risk levels, and I am not opposed to adjusting recommendations as the situation warrants it."
Corey Jones
918-581-8359
