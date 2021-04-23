Local churches played vital role in Greenwood before and after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, experts say

Local churches formed the “soul of Greenwood” as the Black neighborhood flourished in the years leading up to its destruction in 1921, scholars said Thursday during one of the many commemorative events ahead of the Tulsa Race Massacre’s 100th anniversary at the end of next month.

Greenwood, located on the north side of what is now downtown Tulsa, had 13 churches when the violence broke out on May 31 a century ago, according to a virtual discussion hosted by Tulsa Community College.

“The Black church became a center to deal with the needs of its members,” said Vivian Clark-Adams, a retired educator who has served on the Oklahoma Race Massacre/Riot Commission. “The church was almost an all-in-all.”

Among other services, congregations provided medical assistance, child care, education and a base for political activities, Clark-Adams said. Playing such a vital role in the community, churches became prime targets in the destruction that devastated a 35- to 40-block area of Tulsa, she said.

Vernon AME Church’s lower level, built partly below ground, became the only structure left standing on Greenwood Avenue itself, the congregation’s current pastor said during Thursday’s online event. The church still keeps 36 wooden chairs that survivors used for worship services afterward.

