Local boxing gym owner strives to 'baddest' trainer in the world while continuing mission as mentor

"I let them know about that and I told them do your own research about your own culture and your own history that way you know where you come from. I think they enjoyed it because of the way that I was teaching them I made it interesting. I gave them responsibility to look certain things up and to present it back to me."

McKinney equates her current experience as teacher and mentor to that of people in similar positions who assisted her development as an aspiring boxer and young woman growing up in Tulsa.

She credited Tulsans such as Keith Reed of the Keith Reed Foundation for being a father figure while trying to navigate adolescence.

"I needed that father figure around me, and that's what he was and he was," said McKinney. "He more than a coach. He would talk to me about what's going on at home. How can you not help to love these kids and give them a word of knowledge and to encourage them?"

One of the biggest revelations in this journey from boxer to trainer for McKinney has been the level of personal connection she's cultivated with her many young clients — where investment in their lives has taken precedence.