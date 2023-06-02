The Salvation Army will celebrate National Donut Day on Friday, honoring the organization’s history and raising money at a local bakery.

Merritt’s Bakery, located in Riverside, Broken Arrow and Midtown, will donate 10% of its donut sales to The Salvation Army on Friday. The locally owned bakery has partnered with the organization for several years on National Donut Day.

In 2021, Merritt’s Bakery gave 20% of proceeds on National Donut Day to The Salvation Army to send children living at The Center of Hope homeless shelter to summer camp.

The Salvation Army established National Donut Day in 1938 to honor the women who supported troops fighting in France during World War I, according to a news release. saying donuts became a symbol of this support.

Several national donut stores, such as Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’, celebrate the national holiday with free donut deals and discounts, however, Merritt’s Bakery will be the only one in Tulsa donating directly to The Salvation Army Friday, according to the release.

Dunkin’ will offer a free donut alongside a purchase of a beverage, while Krispy Kreme is offering one free donut with no purchase necessary while supplies last on Friday.