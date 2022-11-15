Local activists receive dozens of guns during buyback event

Over the weekend, dozens of Tulsans turned in unwanted guns at a buyback event hosted by the Guns to Garden Tools program.

The program, organized by the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, the Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church, Morelos Supermercados and the Dawson Creative Guild, came about as part of an effort to remove unwanted firearms from the community and promote responsible gun ownership.

Trained professionals retrieved firearms from each individual who brought them, disassembled the guns and handed them over to blacksmiths from the Dawson Creative Guild.

The blacksmiths will melt the guns down and mold them into gardening tools to be presented to survivors of gun violence at a later ceremony.

The event, held on Saturday, was a measurable success. At the end of the day, organizers counted 34 handguns, 21 long guns, one AR-15 and one collectable war-era gun that were turned in.

Each donor received a receipt for a cash gift card of varying value, depending on the size of the gun turned in.

Organizers said they hope to host more Guns to Garden Tools buyback events in the future, specifically in June, which is Gun Violence Awareness Month.