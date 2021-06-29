Livesay Orchards in Porter experiencing unprecedented peach shortage

Typically around late June, Livesay Orchards in Porter could have 40 varieties of peaches ready to be sold at its farm market and retail stores. Right now, they have about six.
Livesay Orchards co-owner Kent Livesay can only blame one thing: low temperatures. In particular, the abnormal frost of April 21.
He said February was colder than usual, as well.
“It’s the first time we’ve had extreme cold in February since 2011,” Livesay said. “This was close to a record late freeze — to have one on the 21st of April, as well. It’s very unusual and rare.”
Livesay said the retail farm, at 39232 E. 231st St. South in Porter, will be the only place they sell peaches this year. On a normal season, they’d have extra peaches to sell in grocery stores across northeastern Oklahoma.
The small crop is equal to about one-quarter or half of the amount of peaches they would typically sell at the farm.
A lack of peach crop also means limited hours at the farm market. They simply don’t have enough peaches to be open seven days a week as they normally would. Some weeks they are only open two days a week.
He encourages visitors to check the Livesay Orchards Facebook page daily as supply could change depending on the crop.
Green peaches, in particular, took a big hit.
“In April when we had the small, green peaches growing, they really don’t tolerate 28 degrees for several hours well. It killed a lot more at that point,” he said.
He also said a lot of trees bloomed less than normal, and some did not bloom at all. Some are more susceptible to frost than others in extreme cold.
Livesay wanted to make it clear: They still have peaches, just not as many. They also have an array of other fresh fruits and vegetables.
Peach prices also increased, a little less than 10%.
“Once we start getting below zero degrees, it can hurt the crop. We got to minus-10 at times.”
He explained any variety of crops will only produce for about two weeks. They just pick them every three days or so and wait for new ones to ripen on the trees.
That’s why it’s important to monitor Livesay’s Facebook page as some weeks could be better than others.
Despite the limited peach crop, Livesay said the Porter Lions Club is still gearing up to host the 55th Annual Porter Peach Festival July 15-17. Since 1960, the town of Porter has highlighted its peach heritage with a festival of arts and crafts, outdoor concerts, 5K run, car show, and free peaches and ice cream.