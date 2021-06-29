Livesay Orchards in Porter experiencing unprecedented peach shortage

Green peaches, in particular, took a big hit.

“In April when we had the small, green peaches growing, they really don’t tolerate 28 degrees for several hours well. It killed a lot more at that point,” he said.

He also said a lot of trees bloomed less than normal, and some did not bloom at all. Some are more susceptible to frost than others in extreme cold.

Livesay wanted to make it clear: They still have peaches, just not as many. They also have an array of other fresh fruits and vegetables.

Peach prices also increased, a little less than 10%.

“Once we start getting below zero degrees, it can hurt the crop. We got to minus-10 at times.”

He explained any variety of crops will only produce for about two weeks. They just pick them every three days or so and wait for new ones to ripen on the trees.

That’s why it’s important to monitor Livesay’s Facebook page as some weeks could be better than others.