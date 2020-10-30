Live video shows line at ONEOK Field for early voting in Tulsa County

A wait of about two hours may be in store for those heading downtown to vote early at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa County Election Board officials said nearly 3,800 people had cast ballots by the time the gates closed at 6 p.m. Thursday.

By the time the last ballot was cast just before 8 p.m., the vote count had reached 4,408.

Tulsa County residents also can cast their ballots at ONEOK Field from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Voters enter through the main gate on Elgin Avenue.

Watch a live-stream of the line at ONEOK Field:

