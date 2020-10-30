 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live video shows line at ONEOK Field for early voting in Tulsa County

Live video shows line at ONEOK Field for early voting in Tulsa County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Early voting - sunny

Voters line up to vote early at ONEOK Field on Thursday. 

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

A wait of about two hours may be in store for those heading downtown to vote early at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa County Election Board officials said nearly 3,800 people had cast ballots by the time the gates closed at 6 p.m. Thursday.

By the time the last ballot was cast just before 8 p.m., the vote count had reached 4,408.

Tulsa County residents also can cast their ballots at ONEOK Field from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Voters enter through the main gate on Elgin Avenue.

Watch a live-stream of the line at ONEOK Field:

Gallery: Oklahoma 2020 voter guide

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News