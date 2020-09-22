Live at 1 p.m.: COVID-19 update on state prisons follows reporting of 10 deaths

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to appear after 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the state's COVID-19 response in prisons after 10 deaths were reported by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Five male state prison inmates, two female inmates and three employees may have died from COVID-19 complications, according to the agency. Fifteen inmates remained hospitalized Monday for COVID-19 symptoms.

The two female fatalities were from the hard-hit Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft where, at one point, almost every inmate had tested positive. On Monday, 58 inmates there were positive and 723 were recovered, the Oklahoman reported.

“While we are taking many proactive steps to limit the spread of this virus in our facilities, we also continue to respond swiftly to hot spots that develop,” Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said. “Our plans continue to evolve and improve as we learn more and we are committed to providing safe environments and appropriate medical care for inmates.”