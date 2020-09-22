 Skip to main content
Live at 1 p.m.: COVID-19 update on state prisons follows reporting of 10 deaths
Live at 1 p.m.: COVID-19 update on state prisons follows reporting of 10 deaths

  • Updated
Prison wire

Oklahoma prison officials are reporting COVID-19 cases and fatalities after outbreaks at multiple state-run corrections facilities. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to appear after 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the state's COVID-19 response in prisons after 10 deaths were reported by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Five male state prison inmates, two female inmates and three employees may have died from COVID-19 complications, according to the agency. Fifteen inmates remained hospitalized Monday for COVID-19 symptoms.

The two female fatalities were from the hard-hit Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft where, at one point, almost every inmate had tested positive. On Monday, 58 inmates there were positive and 723 were recovered, the Oklahoman reported.

“While we are taking many proactive steps to limit the spread of this virus in our facilities, we also continue to respond swiftly to hot spots that develop,” Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said. “Our plans continue to evolve and improve as we learn more and we are committed to providing safe environments and appropriate medical care for inmates.”

Last week, several Rapid Response Teams were deployed to DOC facilities that were declared hot spots. DOC automatically declares a facility hot when at least 20% in celled housing test positive for COVID-19 or at least 15% in open bay housing. A unit may be designated hot "if it houses inmates with an increased medical acuity or a vulnerable population."

Staff working inside a facility designated a hot spot will receive $2 an hour more in hazard pay, DOC said in a Tuesday news release. The hazard duty pay ends when a facility is no longer considered a hot spot. Existing state appropriated funds will be used as long as the agency’s budget can sustain it, the release states.

Watch the news conference here after 1 p.m. or via the official livestream at facebook.com/govstitt.

