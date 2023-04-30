• May 12-14, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.
• 54 holes of professional individual and team competition. A shotgun start — with all 48 players starting simultaneously — is scheduled for noon each day.
• Tickets/hospitality tents: livgolf.com.
• Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.
• Friday entertainment: Fifteen minutes after the end of the round, country artist Lainey Wilson performs a one-hour concert at Cedar Ridge.
Player profile
Peter Uihlein
• Age 33. New Bedford, Massachusetts, native. Played collegiately at Oklahoma State. Turned pro in 2011.
• LIV Tour: It’s impossible to script a better scenario for a golf event played on Oklahoma soil. Former OSU Cowboy Talor Gooch prevailed over the weekend in Singapore and now has back-to-back LIV victories. When the LIV players tee it up in Broken Arrow, each of the top three players on the individual season list is a former Cowboy: Gooch has vaulted to No. 1, while Peter Uihlein is at No. 2 and Charles Howell III is third. During LIV’s inaugural 2022 season, Uihlein had three top-five finishes. This season, he was runner-up in Mexico and recorded four other finishes of no worse than 11th.
• PGA Tour: In 2010, Uihlein became the first OSU golfer since Scott Verplank in 1984 to win the U.S. Amateur. In 126 events on the PGA Tour, Uihlein missed 65 cuts and had a total of $4 million in career earnings. Since joining the LIV tour, he has made more than $18 million.
• Major championships: In 11 appearances, Uihlein’s best finish was a tie for 44th in the 2017 British Open.