LIV Golf announces May tournament for Broken Arrow's Cedar Ridge Country Club

LIV Golf added three tournaments to its 2023 schedule Wednesday, including an event in Broken Arrow on May 12-14 at Cedar Ridge Country Club.

Also added were tournaments in Tucson on March 17-19 and at the historic Greenbrier in West Virginia on Aug. 4-6.

There are currently seven tournaments on the LIV Golf schedule this year and seven are expected to be added later.

Gov. Kevin Stitt welcomed LIV Golf to Oklahoma in a statement issued just after the announcement.

“I am glad that Cedar Ridge Country Club has been selected as one of three new U.S. championship venues to host a LIV Golf League tournament next May," Stitt said. "Oklahoma’s golf courses are among the best in the world and we welcome the surge in economic activity hosting this tournament will bring to the Tulsa region and the state.”

The tournament at Cedar Ridge is on the same weekend as the PGA Tour's Byron Nelson Classic in Dallas. LIV Golf events had already been announced for Mexico, Australia, Singapore and Spain.

An event in Oklahoma is attractive to LIV Golf due to several former Oklahoma State golfers on that tour, including Matthew Wolff, Talor Gooch, Charles Howell III, Eugenio Chacarra and Peter Uihlein. Abraham Ancer is OU’s representative on the LIV roster.

During the inaugural LIV season in 2022, Uihlein finished fourth on the money list with a reported total of $7.3 million ($1.5 million resulted in team bonuses on the uniquely formatted tour).

LIV tournaments are three-day, 54-hole events instead of the four-day, 72-hole events that are common on the PGA Tour. The LIV dress code is much more relaxed.

Notable golfers who left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf include Phil Mickelson, a six-time major winner; Dustin Johnson, who won the 2016 U.S. Open and 2020 Masters; Cameron Smith, who won the 2022 British Open; Brooks Koepka, a two-time winner of both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open; Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner; Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion; and Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters winner.

The most marketable of the players who left the PGA Tour reportedly received contracts of more than $100 million to join the LIV tour, which is funded by a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund reported to be worth more than $600 billion.

Those resources allow LIV to pay huge sums of guaranteed money to superstars, along with tournament purse money that far exceeds what has been typical on the PGA Tour.

Controversy has centered on Saudi Arabia’s track record on human rights. Critics consider LIV Golf to be a classic example of “sportswashing.” In the case of LIV Golf, the Saudis are accused of using golf in an attempt to change their government’s image.

The 53-year-old Cedar Ridge course was the site of the 1983 U.S. Women’s Open, won by Jan Stephenson, along with a number of prestigious amateur tournaments. And it also was the site of a LPGA Tour event from 2004-08.

May 2022 photos: Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills PGA Championship PGA Championship Final Day P1 PGA Championship PGA Championship Final Day P4 PGA Championship Final Day P3 PGA Championship Final Day P2 PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day SOUTHERN HILLS PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day PGA Championship Final Day Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES