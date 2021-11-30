Little-known program helps families reach self-sufficiency: 'We all just need a little push'

Day-to-day, Natalya Stith-Jones is thriving in the new life she created for herself and her family. But in quiet moments, the transformation still has her in shock.
"I'm like, 'This is my family?'" she said with a laugh. "Like, 'What?'"
They have rooms with furniture, a garage and a backyard. There's always food, and the utilities are never cut off.
In less than five years, Stith-Jones went from a homeless, single mother who had escaped an unsafe environment to a newly married nurse and homeowner with a notable nest egg.
The 36-year-old, a recent graduate of Tulsa Housing Authority's Family Self-Sufficiency program, said most importantly, her children boast a newfound confidence.
"They just go outside and just play, instead of, you know, every time they see a fast car driving past," Stith-Jones trailed-off, her eyes brimming with tears. "They're not scared that something's going to happen. If they hear a loud noise, they're not scared.
"They're less anxious and they're very calm and they're happy. They're laughing a lot."
Stith-Jones doesn't often like to talk about her accomplishments, but she was all for sharing if it meant someone else could become aware of the little-known program that gave her the opportunity to flourish.
The Family Self-Sufficiency program helps THA residents and those with housing vouchers set and reach goals toward self-sufficiency. Throughout the process, five years at most, participants are assigned a coordinator who acts as a guide through their goals and connects them directly to any resource they might need to meet those goals.
Participants pay into an escrow account as their income level grows — which makes it especially beneficial for those who are unemployed when they enter the program — and upon graduation they can use that check for whatever they want.
When Stith-Jones began the program in July 2017, she set several goals for herself including obtaining a driver's license, repairing her credit score, receiving therapy for herself and her children, becoming a homeowner, and securing career-boosting certifications.
She graduated in November, nine months early, after achieving all of the above and more.
The program has been available through the Department of Housing and Urban Development since 1990, but Stith-Jones thinks it's lesser-known because of the mindset individuals are in when they first receive housing assistance.
“We’re just so happy that we are not homeless anymore,” Stith-Jones said, remembering being overwhelmed with resources and referrals at first. “Nobody’s looking through that stuff.”
It's a shift from survival-in-crisis to learning, growing and planning for the future in a stable environment.
Tuesday Phillips is one THA's two program coordinators who guide participants through that shift, and contrary to popular belief, she said there's flexibility in the program's terms.
Goals and timelines can change — individuals can graduate early, like Stith-Jones, or up to two years later. If a participant doesn't want to continue, they can quit punishment-free, continuing to receive housing assistance; they just forfeit whatever has built in their escrow account. The journey can also be placed on hold for short amounts of time due to complicated life circumstances that may arise, and participants who have quit can restart the program at any time.
Phillips said her role is not one of telling people what to do, it's one of listening and suggesting alternate routes individuals may not have thought of to overcome setbacks.
"Sometimes we all just need a little push," Phillips said. "Many of our clients have no support system.
"If you just sit down and chat with someone, sometimes that's all it takes."
Stith-Jones said at first, she was concerned about not having time to fulfill the processes of the program on top of raising her children, but upon further inquiry she realized the program would support the goals she already was spending her time to meet. She recommends it to others in her past situation as the "best" way to get out of the cycle of poverty.
"I just want to make sure that word gets out ... that somebody's really out here trying to help us," Stith-Jones said. "I think people just think of (THA) as a place just to go get housing, but it's more, if they want it."
