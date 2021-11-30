Little-known program helps families reach self-sufficiency: 'We all just need a little push'

It's a shift from survival-in-crisis to learning, growing and planning for the future in a stable environment.

Tuesday Phillips is one THA's two program coordinators who guide participants through that shift, and contrary to popular belief, she said there's flexibility in the program's terms.

Goals and timelines can change — individuals can graduate early, like Stith-Jones, or up to two years later. If a participant doesn't want to continue, they can quit punishment-free, continuing to receive housing assistance; they just forfeit whatever has built in their escrow account. The journey can also be placed on hold for short amounts of time due to complicated life circumstances that may arise, and participants who have quit can restart the program at any time.

Phillips said her role is not one of telling people what to do, it's one of listening and suggesting alternate routes individuals may not have thought of to overcome setbacks.

"Sometimes we all just need a little push," Phillips said. "Many of our clients have no support system.

"If you just sit down and chat with someone, sometimes that's all it takes."