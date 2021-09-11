List of 9/11 20th anniversary events grows

A number of ceremonies are being held around the Tulsa area Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
One of them will be in Broken Arrow, where members of VFW Post 10887 invite the public to join them for an observance at Veterans Park, 1111 S. Main St., starting at 10 a.m.
Speaking will be Post Commander Ralph Pointer, who will be joined by city leaders, including Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill, who will represent first responders.
As part of the event, Broken Arrow Police Sgt. Bryan Bandy, who served 20 years in the Marine Corps, will honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
The remembrance will include a moment of silence, a 21-gun salute and music. The ceremony will conclude with the playing of taps.
As previously announced, commemorations are also planned Saturday by the Tulsa VFW and at Bixby’s Washington Irving Park.
The Tulsa VFW ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. in front of the VFW 577 post, 1109 E. Sixth St.
Bixby’s will start at 9 a.m. at the park, 1300 S. Memorial Drive.
Saint Francis Health System will commemorate the anniversary Saturday by hosting a Blue Mass.
A Blue Mass is a special Mass celebrated to pray for blessings upon police, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders.
The Mass, which will last around 30 minutes, will begin at 9 a.m., and is open to the public.
It will be held in the chapel of Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave.
Attendees are asked to park in lot P1 near the main entrance. The chapel is located adjacent to the main lobby.
Masks are required at all times in the hospital and chapel.
Tulsa Area United Way officials announced that they will mark the anniversary Saturday as part of their campaign kickoff event.
A ceremony to announce the annual campaign goal is set for 10 a.m. in the Arvest Bank parking lot near Sixth and Main streets.
The announcement will be followed by a tribute to the first responders and victims of the 9/11 attacks.
The KIPP Tulsa Charter School Drum Corp will perform.
The campaign kickoff also includes the return this year of the Downtown Deco Bike Challenge.
For each person who makes their way through a balloon arch between 8 a.m. and noon, Price Family Properties will donate $100 to TAUW up to $100,000.