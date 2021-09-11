List of 9/11 20th anniversary events grows

Saint Francis Health System will commemorate the anniversary Saturday by hosting a Blue Mass.

A Blue Mass is a special Mass celebrated to pray for blessings upon police, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders.

The Mass, which will last around 30 minutes, will begin at 9 a.m., and is open to the public.

It will be held in the chapel of Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave.

Attendees are asked to park in lot P1 near the main entrance. The chapel is located adjacent to the main lobby.

Masks are required at all times in the hospital and chapel.

Tulsa Area United Way officials announced that they will mark the anniversary Saturday as part of their campaign kickoff event.

A ceremony to announce the annual campaign goal is set for 10 a.m. in the Arvest Bank parking lot near Sixth and Main streets.

The announcement will be followed by a tribute to the first responders and victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The KIPP Tulsa Charter School Drum Corp will perform.

The campaign kickoff also includes the return this year of the Downtown Deco Bike Challenge.

For each person who makes their way through a balloon arch between 8 a.m. and noon, Price Family Properties will donate $100 to TAUW up to $100,000.

