Lindsey House provides safe haven for mothers coming out of crisis

Lindsey House tenants are required to remain in the program one year but may stay up to two years. Peterson is approaching her year mark but, still seeking to repair her marriage, doesn’t yet plan to venture out.

“I came out of Women in Recovery with a foundation, and I was strong and I could stand tall and I felt very good with where I was, who I was; everything,” Peterson said. “I didn’t know that I was going into the trenches. I had no idea that whenever I went home that it was not a safe place.

“What I do know is that I’m safe here, I feel level-headed here, I feel stable here, and I know that I’m not ready to leave that.”

The Carl C. Anderson Sr. and Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation is currently matching financial contributions to Lindsey House dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, Hoey said.

Those interested in donating, adopting a family for the holidays or learning more about the nonprofit can visit lindseyhouse.org.

Where you can give: Tulsa-area nonprofits