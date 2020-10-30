Lincoln County woman sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Friday a life sentence for a Lincoln County woman convicted of sex crimes alongside her boyfriend involving their children.

Crystal Bales, 35, was sentenced to life after a jury found her guilty on multiple counts of child sexual abuse involving she and her boyfriend's four biological children aged 9 months to 10 years old.

Bales' boyfriend, Jonathan Moran, 43, pleaded guilty last year to seven counts of sexual abuse involving children under 12 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Two of the children were Bales' and Moran's, while each had a child from another relationship, according to a news release.

Three of the children had reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine and one tested positive for marijuana.

"The children in this case suffered unimaginable horrors at the hands of monsters," Hunter said. "These individuals have no business being a part of our society, and we want to ensure they, and those who do unspeakable acts to children stay behind bars for as long as possible."

