Lincoln Christian's Devin Qualls is latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week
Lincoln Christian's Devin Qualls is latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Devin Qualls, Lincoln Christian
Mike Brown

Devin Qualls * Lincoln Christian * C * Sr.

Tied the Bulldogs' single-season record for home runs and broke the single-season record for RBIs in a five-day span. Belted his ninth homer of the season in Monday's 11-10 loss to Collinsville. Drove in his 45th run in a win over Victory Christian last Thursday and totals 47 for the season. Has a .398 average, heliping lead Bulldogs to a 22-12 record. Has signed with Connors State.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

