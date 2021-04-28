Lincoln Christian's Devin Qualls is latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Devin Qualls * Lincoln Christian * C * Sr.
Tied the Bulldogs' single-season record for home runs and broke the single-season record for RBIs in a five-day span. Belted his ninth homer of the season in Monday's 11-10 loss to Collinsville. Drove in his 45th run in a win over Victory Christian last Thursday and totals 47 for the season. Has a .398 average, heliping lead Bulldogs to a 22-12 record. Has signed with Connors State.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today