Light to moderate snow arrives in Tulsa, expected to continue through afternoon

Snow moved into the Tulsa area midday Saturday as northeast Oklahoma sat on the edge of a winter storm targeting the Southeast.

At noon, the observed temperature in Tulsa sat at 28 degrees with light to moderate snow and winds out of the north to northwest.

A wind advisory was in effect for Tulsa and areas to the west through 5 p.m. Saturday with the possibility of gusts from 35 mph to 45 mph in the city and possible stronger gusts to the west, according to the National Weather Service.

Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue into the afternoon, but Tulsa County was not currently under any winter weather watches or warnings. The chance of snow was 60% with possible accumulations of up to an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for the northeastern portion of the state with snow accumulations of 1-2 inches possible. A winter storm warning was in effect for the northeastern corner of Arkansas with 3-4 inches of snow possible in Fayetteville, the National Weather Service reported.