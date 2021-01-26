Light snow possible in Tulsa tonight, Wednesday morning; no travel impacts expected

Northeast Oklahoma could see light snow late tonight into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

However, no travel impacts are expected, forecasters said.

Forecasters are tracking a weather system expected to lift northeast out of the southwest and move quickly across central Kansas tonight that could bring some winter weather to the area.

The main part of the system will be further to the north, but light snow mixed with rain are possible north of Interstate 40 through northeast Oklahoma and into northwest Arkansas

A warm and dry layer above the surface is expected to evaporate most of the precipitation before it hits the ground, and surface temperatures and the dry air will limit moisture and accumulations, forecasters said.

Temperatures could result in snow mixed with rain in the areas north of I-40 and just rain south of I-40.

The precipitation is projected to exit the area early Wednesday morning as the system moves further east.

