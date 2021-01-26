Light snow possible in Tulsa tonight, Wednesday morning; no travel impacts expected

A warm and dry layer above the surface is expected to evaporate most of the precipitation before it hits the ground, and surface temperatures and the dry air will limit moisture and accumulations, forecasters said.
Temperatures could result in snow mixed with rain in the areas north of I-40 and just rain south of I-40.
The precipitation is projected to exit the area early Wednesday morning as the system moves further east.
Throwback Tulsa: Freezing drizzle, sleet create dangerous conditions on this day in 2009
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
January 2009 winter weather
October 2020: Ice storm causes tree branches to snap off after Oklahoma storm
