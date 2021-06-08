Lifeguards needed: Tulsa's public pools open on staggered schedule due to shortage

Tulsa's municipal pools opened for the summer on a staggered schedule this week due to a never-before-seen lifeguard shortage, but program leaders are determined to make hires to "save the summer."
With about six lifeguards currently on staff, Tulsa Parks is only able to open one municipal pool per day. Twenty-four are necessary to open the pools concurrently, but 36 would be "comfortable," said Omare Jimmerson, Tulsa Parks' recreation program manager.
With new applications coming in and about six additional to-be hires completing their certification courses this week, Jimmerson hopes the rotating one-day schedule will only be necessary through next week.
The city is currently offering a $150 signing bonus to new lifeguard hires, as well as an additional $250 closing bonus when seasonal operations end in August.
"So much was taken away from kids," Jimmerson said. "Not just last summer, but over the past 15 months. Lots of things have been canceled; kids have been limited in what they could do being with their friends, and being in an outdoor environment, especially with the pools, we know that the risks of (COVID-19) are a lot lower.
"(Here), they can play with their friends and be as loud as they want to, there's nobody in the background saying, 'Be quiet.'"
Jimmerson said staffing is a struggle every summer, but never has she seen a shortage such as this. Departmental leadership assumed the lack of qualified applicants could have been due to the pay — $9.36 an hour — but Jimmerson said they did an area study and found their rate was competitive.
The shortage is likely just one more aftereffect of the pandemic, Jimmerson said. Workers were unable to get out and recruit in high school and college classes as they did before, and there weren't many certification classes available during the pandemic due to a lack of demand.
Applicants should be strong swimmers at least 16 years old and certified in Red Cross Lifeguarding, CPR for Pro-Rescuer and First Aid. YMCA Lifeguarding certification also is accepted. Lifeguards who would like to teach American Red Cross swim lessons need to have Water Safety Instructor certification.
Thanks to generous donors, applicants who are not certified may work with the department's aquatics coordinator to acquire certification. To apply, contact Nick Pond at 918-596-2526 or npond@cityoftulsa.org.
Video: Lifeguards needed to "save kids' summers."