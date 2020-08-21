The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the life-without-parole sentence for a Tulsa teenager who entered blind guilty pleas to first-degree murder and more than a dozen other charges in a crime spree that resulted in the death of a Broken Arrow teacher.
Deonte James Green received the sentence in July 2019 after District Judge Kelly Greenough determined he was "irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible," a legal standard required because Green was 16 at the time he killed Shane Anderson on Oct. 1, 2017, and faced the possibility of life without parole.
Green also pleaded guilty to several other charges, including first-degree rape by instrumentation, kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Greenough rejected Green's subsequent move to withdraw his guilty pleas — made with no punishment recommendation from the state — prompting his appeal that contended, among other grounds, his plea was not knowing or voluntary. The appellate court agreed Thursday, writing that Greenough engaged in a "painstakingly thorough" process when she accepted Green's blind guilty pleas during a lengthy hearing in March 2019.
The opinion from Judge Gary Lumpkin also said the court believed the severity of the sentence on the murder count and Green's "clear dissatisfaction" with it drove the request to withdraw his plea.
"I think the Court of Criminal Appeals confirmed what those of us in court observed firsthand — that Judge Greenough was thorough and cautious in accepting the defendant's plea and in fact went out of her way to make sure it was done correctly," Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said Thursday afternoon.
Attorney Stephen Lee, who represented Green during his plea withdrawal request, did not respond to a request for comment by Friday morning but has said before he would contest a life-without-parole term due to U.S. Supreme Court precedent regarding its use against minors.
The appeal from Green contended he should not have been sentenced to life without parole because, in not having a jury trial, it meant there was no unanimous finding he was "irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible."
It also pointed to testimony from Green last year in which he claimed he was "pressured" into pleading guilty and argued consecutive sentencing exceeding life imprisonment for the non-homicide counts — which in Green's case was 100 extra years — is unconstitutional.
A partial dissent from Presiding Judge David Lewis and Vice Presiding Judge Dana Kuehn indicates the two agreed and would have modified those sentences to a concurrent term of 45 years.
But the majority opinion states the record of Green's case shows he waived the issue of having a jury determine his sentence. A footnote indicates the court found Green's decision in April 2019 to drop the pursuit of his initial motion to withdraw his plea, combined with him choosing to allow Greenough to handle his sentencing hearing, waived his right to sentencing by jury.
"The motion (to withdraw plea) made no mention of an improper sentencing procedure or waiving jury trial for his (punishment stage) hearing," the majority opinion says. The court also noted Greenough presided over Green's earlier competency jury trial before handling his plea and sentencing hearings.
"The court made it very clear it should be the rare individual for whom the state should seek this kind of punishment," Gray said, citing the case of Michael Bever as another example involving a then-minor accused of murder. Bever was 16 at the time he and his brother, Robert Bever, killed their parents and three siblings in Broken Arrow, as well as nearly killing a fourth.
The District Attorney's Office also sought life without parole for Michael Bever, but though a jury recommended five life terms with the possibility of parole, the Court of Criminal Appeals recently upheld District Judge Sharon Holmes' decision to impose consecutive sentencing. The move all but ensures he will die in prison unless another appeal effort is successful.
"Our process in seeking such sentences on those individuals is consistent across those two cases," Gray said. "And I think both Bever and Green are those rare individuals."