LIFE Senior Services offering free tax prep for seniors

Qualifying senior adults who would like help with their tax returns can take advantage of a free opportunity beginning Monday.

LIFE Senior Service's annual tax assistance program is returning this year, and will be available through April 15.

To qualify, individuals must be age 60 or older with an annual household income of $57,000 or less.

The assistance is offered on site at the nonprofit's central office, 5950 E. 31st St.

Appointments are required, and can be scheduled by calling 918-664-9000 ext. 1189.

The number of people in the facility will be limited to allow for appropriate social distancing.

"The program falls right in line with our mission of helping older adults maintain their independence," LIFE CEO Eileen Bradshaw said.

"Even individuals with relatively simple tax returns will often pay $300 to $400 for professional tax preparation. For seniors on a tight budget, $300 could mean the difference in whether or not they can also pay for both their heating bill and prescriptions that month."

LIFE has been IRS-approved to offer free tax assistance since 2014.