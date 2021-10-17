LIFE Senior Services expands Medicare Assistance Program options

In response to COVID-19, LIFE Senior Services has expanded its annual assistance program for Medicare beneficiaries to offer additional precautions and more convenient appointment options.

The Medicare Open Enrollment Period started Friday, Oct. 15, and will run through Dec. 7.

LIFE's Medicare Assistance Program (MAP), in addition to its traditional face-to-face Part D appointments, has increased its capacity for telephone appointments as well as offering appointments via Zoom, officials said.

Additionally, MAP on the MOVE is continuing to offer four additional clinics in midtown and north Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Owasso, to augment the original clinic at LIFE's central office, 5950 E. 31st St.

Masks are required for all face-to-face appointments and social distancing guidelines are being followed.

MAP’s Part D Clinics offer free, personalized and unbiased help in comparing, selecting and enrolling in a Part D plan, officials said.

Last year, LIFE helped save more than $1.6 million on 2021 medications.

Appointments for Part D assistance are required and can be made by calling 918-664-9000 ext. 1189.

