 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIFE Senior director: Social Security cost-of-living increase 'very good news'
0 Comments
top story

LIFE Senior director: Social Security cost-of-living increase 'very good news'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The biggest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in almost 40 years couldn’t come at a better time for Tulsa-area seniors, a local senior advocate said.

“I’m elated because we do hear from a lot of seniors who struggle,” said LIFE Senior Services Executive Director Eileen Bradshaw of the news Wednesday that benefits for 2022 will see a 5.9% boost, according to Social Security Administration estimates.

That’s well up from the typical 1% to 1.5% yearly adjustment.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize how many seniors depend on Social Security as their sole income,” Bradshaw said. “It’s about 40%. And that means they are living at or just slightly above the poverty level.”

Bradshaw said what has stood out to her most in her own research is how buying power with Social Security has been affected: Since 2000, it’s down 32%.

“The gap just gets bigger and bigger,” she said. “This isn’t going to make that whole, but it is a very significant improvement. We’re talking almost five times what last year’s increase was.”

The increase will work out to around an additional $92 a month for the average retiree or $154 for the average couple.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That can go a long way.

“Food and medicine are the two things that seniors most often come up short on,” said Bradshaw, adding that the rising cost of gasoline has also been a big topic among LIFE clients, along with utilities and housing.

“We are hearing increasingly from seniors that by the time they pay their rent they don’t have enough left over for these other needs,” she said.

For seniors living at the poverty level, the extra money won’t be enough to “make it an absolutely comfortable existence,” Bradshaw said.

“But they will be able to feel this. This is very good news for those who depend solely on Social Security.”

Featured video: Don’t make these retirement mistakes

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what you need to do to be ready to enjoy retirement.

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News