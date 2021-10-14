LIFE Senior director: Social Security cost-of-living increase 'very good news'

The biggest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in almost 40 years couldn’t come at a better time for Tulsa-area seniors, a local senior advocate said.

“I’m elated because we do hear from a lot of seniors who struggle,” said LIFE Senior Services Executive Director Eileen Bradshaw of the news Wednesday that benefits for 2022 will see a 5.9% boost, according to Social Security Administration estimates.

That’s well up from the typical 1% to 1.5% yearly adjustment.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize how many seniors depend on Social Security as their sole income,” Bradshaw said. “It’s about 40%. And that means they are living at or just slightly above the poverty level.”

Bradshaw said what has stood out to her most in her own research is how buying power with Social Security has been affected: Since 2000, it’s down 32%.

“The gap just gets bigger and bigger,” she said. “This isn’t going to make that whole, but it is a very significant improvement. We’re talking almost five times what last year’s increase was.”

The increase will work out to around an additional $92 a month for the average retiree or $154 for the average couple.

