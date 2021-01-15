LIFE PACE program stepping up for seniors as pandemic drags on: 'Whatever the need, we try to find a way to meet it'

It’s been five years this month since Geneva Boling lost her husband, Rex.
Sometimes, out of the corner of her eye, she’s sure she can still see him, sitting there in his favorite recliner.
“This house is the first and only place we ever bought together,” Boling said, adding that so much about her longtime Tulsa home reminds her of her late husband of 55 years.
Living in the house alone for the last five years, she said, has been a challenge.
But as long as she’s able, Boling is determined to stay. And she’s thankful for the people who are helping make that possible, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boling, 79, is a participant in LIFE PACE, a program of Tulsa’s LIFE Senior Services.
Since it launched five years ago, PACE has provided a range of medical, social and home care services to countless qualifying Tulsa-area seniors, serving for many as an alternative to costly in-home or institutional care.
The program has shifted gears during the pandemic, transitioning to a largely home-based service. And with COVID numbers as high as they are currently, officials say it’s even more critical for seniors to not be out and about.
Eileen Bradshaw, president and CEO of LIFE Senior Services and LIFE PACE, said the program was flexible and able to adjust quickly to the pandemic.
“To reduce our participants’ risk of exposure and keep them healthy at home, social workers and case managers have checked in by phone and made 6-foot visits on front porches and yards,” she said.
And with appropriate safety precautions, in-home visits are also possible, providing personal care, respite, activities, light housekeeping and socialization.
Currently, around 180 senior adults are enrolled in the program and receiving services.
Amberly Villegas, PACE activities director, is part of team of PACE specialists that includes a doctor, nurse, occupational therapist, nutritionist and others, all of whom have gotten used to making more house calls.
“We’ve definitely changed a lot how we do things during the pandemic,” Villegas said.
But one thing that’s the same: “Whatever the need, we try to find a way to meet it.”
That can be in-home visits from medical professionals. Or something as simple as what Villegas was up to recently — dropping by Boling’s for a quick visit and to drop off some pictures for her to color.
“I think if you have color in your life, you’re going to be happy. If you don’t, you might as well hang it up,” said Boling, whose pet projects range from pictures colored with pencils or markers to the Russian embroidery that once won her a second place honor at the Tulsa State Fair.
She recalled that during the early weeks of the pandemic and citywide shutdown, life was looking a little gray.
“It started to get to me,” Boling said. “It was affecting my mind.”
Providing at least some company was her dog, a lab-pitbull mix named Snowball. But she missed the human connections.
Following the shutdown, Boling eventually was able to resume two of her activities: weekly outings to PACE’s adult day health center and to Guts Church, where she volunteers on Fridays at its food bank.
That’s the extent for now of her getting out.
She’s even called on PACE to pick up groceries for her a few times.
“If it hadn’t been for PACE, I don’t know what I would’ve done. I would have lost my house by now,” said Boling, who has a pacemaker and faces some other health challenges.
“They’ve fixed it where I don’t have to give up my home,” she said. “I’m not ready for a nursing home.”
For more information on the program, visit lifepace.org or talk to a program specialist at 918-938-7653 or in Spanish at 918-938-7660.
