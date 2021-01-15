LIFE PACE program stepping up for seniors as pandemic drags on: 'Whatever the need, we try to find a way to meet it'

Eileen Bradshaw, president and CEO of LIFE Senior Services and LIFE PACE, said the program was flexible and able to adjust quickly to the pandemic.

“To reduce our participants’ risk of exposure and keep them healthy at home, social workers and case managers have checked in by phone and made 6-foot visits on front porches and yards,” she said.

And with appropriate safety precautions, in-home visits are also possible, providing personal care, respite, activities, light housekeeping and socialization.

Currently, around 180 senior adults are enrolled in the program and receiving services.

Amberly Villegas, PACE activities director, is part of team of PACE specialists that includes a doctor, nurse, occupational therapist, nutritionist and others, all of whom have gotten used to making more house calls.

“We’ve definitely changed a lot how we do things during the pandemic,” Villegas said.

But one thing that’s the same: “Whatever the need, we try to find a way to meet it.”

That can be in-home visits from medical professionals. Or something as simple as what Villegas was up to recently — dropping by Boling’s for a quick visit and to drop off some pictures for her to color.