 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life Flight helicopter makes emergency landing in east Tulsa field due to mechanical issue

Life Flight helicopter makes emergency landing in east Tulsa field due to mechanical issue

{{featured_button_text}}
BLOOD NEED (copy)

A Tulsa Life Flight helicopter takes off at Saint Francis Hospital after a news conference in 2016. One of the Life Flight helicopters made a safe emergency landing in east Tulsa on Monday evening.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

A Life Flight helicopter made a safe emergency landing in a east Tulsa field due to a mechanical issue Monday evening, the Tulsa Police Department reported.

The helicopter landed around 7:30 p.m. in a field near 31st Street and Lynn Lane Road after a main gear box light came on, said Jillian Phippen with the Tulsa Police Department.

The three occupants of the helicopter, all Life Flight personnel, reportedly were uninjured. The helicopter made a safe landing with no damage, Phippen said.

Life Flight officials went to the scene to make sure their personnel were safe, she said.

She said technicians were trying to make adjustments to the helicopter to see if it could be flown safely back to the Life Flight facility.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Photos of a week of dangerous weather in Tulsa area

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Controlled power interruptions could affect Oklahomans, PSO says as cold burdens the grid
Local News

Controlled power interruptions could affect Oklahomans, PSO says as cold burdens the grid

  • Updated

The cuts would be put in place as a last resort, a spokesman said, and on a rotating basis for about an hour at a time. PSO serves more than 300,000 in the Tulsa metro and more than 562,000 statewide.

Photos: Winter storm blasts Tulsa

Winter storm hammers region with snow, dangerous cold

Mayor announces homelessness aid proposal amid criticism of city's handling of population under bridge

+3
Varied winter weather predictions for Oklahoma show 'it's a complicated profession,' meteorologist says
Local News

Varied winter weather predictions for Oklahoma show 'it's a complicated profession,' meteorologist says

  • Updated

“When we see ‘Uh-oh, this looks like a big one,’ we want to give people as much advance notice as possible,” said Rick Smith at National Weather Service, who points out dangerously cold temperatures are a certainty.

Wind chills of minus 20 degrees, nine inches of snow could prevent street clearings next week

Winter storm predictions prompt state of emergency for Oklahoma, Gov. Stitt says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News