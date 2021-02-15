Life Flight helicopter makes emergency landing in east Tulsa field due to mechanical issue

A Life Flight helicopter made a safe emergency landing in a east Tulsa field due to a mechanical issue Monday evening, the Tulsa Police Department reported.

The helicopter landed around 7:30 p.m. in a field near 31st Street and Lynn Lane Road after a main gear box light came on, said Jillian Phippen with the Tulsa Police Department.

The three occupants of the helicopter, all Life Flight personnel, reportedly were uninjured. The helicopter made a safe landing with no damage, Phippen said.

Life Flight officials went to the scene to make sure their personnel were safe, she said.

She said technicians were trying to make adjustments to the helicopter to see if it could be flown safely back to the Life Flight facility.

