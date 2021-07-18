Life becomes her: Mary Helen Stanley, longtime Tulsa funeral director, marks 100th birthday in style

Given that death has been her professional focus for some 60 years now, it almost sounds odd to say it:
But truly, Mary Helen Stanley is all about life.
And if anything, her career as a funeral director has only made her appreciate the joys of living all the more.
The Tulsan, who turns 100 years old on Monday, July 19, took the opportunity again this past weekend to celebrate life.
Inviting some 130 friends and family to join her, she threw herself a grand birthday party at Oaks Country Club.
“I was just like, you know, I’m getting to be 100 — why not have a 100 party?” Stanley said.
“I do enjoy a party.”
Ahead of her birthday, Stanley, one of the state’s longest serving funeral directors, took some time last week to reflect on her life and career.
After starting in 1960 — first with Stanleys Funeral Home (founded by her late husband’s family) before later moving to Moore Funeral — she only just retired as a funeral director last December.
Due to some recent health challenges, she felt it was time, she said.
But her director’s license is still good, she added.
She told Moore “if you have a service that you need someone just to work, at a church or something like that, give me a call,’” she said.
Looking back at her life, Stanley still has a hard time believing she ended up in the business.
She was born and raised in Henryetta, and never once thought about working for a funeral home when she grew up.
Instead, her plan was to teach.
“I just liked teaching,” she said. “In high school I was a debater, I participated in the plays, public speaking. And I enjoyed it.”
Stanley’s first teaching job would be at Fox Consolidated School in Fox, Oklahoma.
And her first year there couldn’t have come at a more eventful time: The U.S. had just entered World War II.
As her male students began to leave to go to war, “a lot of them said, ‘Teach, will you write to me?’” Stanley recalled.
“And I kept up with so many of them.”
Writing to her former pupils in uniform wasn’t just a duty, she said. She enjoyed it.
However, one day the mail brought something she never expected.
“It was several letters I had written one of my students who was in the Pacific,” she said. “They were being returned. Evidently, he had been killed.”
The letters came with a note from the young man’s commanding officer.
“He said he just wanted to know who I was,” Stanley said. “He knew I wasn’t a wife or girlfriend, but he said that this boy had always looked forward to my letters.”
Stanley wrote back to the officer, who soon became one of her regular correspondents.
They continued to write each other, she said.
“Then I got a notice that he had been killed, too.”
“War just snatches them up,” she added.
As she recounts these grim events, Stanley speaks matter-of-factly.
She has no qualms talking about death, and does so with ease and candor.
“You’ve got to learn to talk the truth,” said Stanley, who studied and taught grief recovery for years.
For starters, “you don’t say ‘loss,’ like in someone ‘loses’ somebody,” she added. “You say someone has ‘died.’ It’s the truth.”
“And also because you don’t ‘lose’ somebody. They are still here,” she said, tapping her heart with her hand.
Stanley would learn that in a deep and personal way after she came to Tulsa.
A widow carries on
Stanley has called Tulsa home for more than 75 years now.
“I think it’s a wonderful place to live,” she said.
Among her favorite memories is going Christmas shopping downtown with her children, walking from store to store.
She’s happy to have lived long enough to witness downtown’s revival, she said.
Stanley moved to Tulsa after the end of WWII, and went to work at the University of Tulsa.
Initially an office manager, she went on to teach speech and start a debate team.
It was at TU that she would also meet the man who became her husband.
Bob Stanley had been in the war and was returning to finish his degree.
From the beginning, both were pretty sure about each other.
After he invited her out once for coffee, she said, “I called my mother that night and I said he doesn't know it yet, but that's the man I'm going to marry.”
Bob’s family owned Stanleys Funeral Home, and Bob eventually joined his father in the business.
But just over a decade into their marriage, everything changed for Mary Helen and Bob.
“Bob was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. And it had already metastasized and spread,” she said.
The news was devastating.
Shortly before his death, Bob called his wife to his side.
“He said to me ‘I want you to learn this business.’”
She had already thought of funeral directing as something she would like to do, she said.
She agreed and went on to earn her license.
Left to raise the couple’s three children as a single mother, Stanley would not have any easy time after her husband’s death.
But her experience with bereavement, she believes, ultimately made her better at her job.
And she’s always had a special connection with young widows.
“I know what they are going to be facing,” she said.
Stanley’s interest in the field extended into what would eventually become known as grief recovery.
She started a grief recovery class at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in 1974, and would lead it for 25 years, helping hundreds of survivors.
Her late husband’s family eventually sold the funeral home.
Stanley stayed in the business, though, later going to work for Moore.
She was recognized as Oklahoma Funeral Director of the Year in 2002.
‘Keep going’
With her 100th behind her, Stanley doesn’t expect to throw any more birthday parties.
She previously hosted one for her 90th birthday, thinking that would be the last.
“My mother lived to be 94, and that was my goal, to make it to 94,” she said.
“But 94 came, and I kept going.”
It’s just been in the last two years, Stanley said, that time has really caught up with her.
A series of major surgeries, including two hip replacements and a knee replacement, haven’t helped. She currently relies on a walker to get around, but hopes to master a cane to improve her mobility.
“Aging is hell,” she said with a laugh.
Stanley said as she’s grown older, what’s helped her most is “staying busy.”
That would be her only advice: “Keep working. Keep going.”
Which, even though she’s now officially retired, you can bet Stanley will continue to do.
One thing she’s learned about life, she said, is that it will surprise you.
So perhaps a few more surprises are in store.
“You know, I didn’t intend to be 100. And neither did I intend to be a funeral director.”