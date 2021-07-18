Life becomes her: Mary Helen Stanley, longtime Tulsa funeral director, marks 100th birthday in style

She told Moore “if you have a service that you need someone just to work, at a church or something like that, give me a call,’” she said.

Looking back at her life, Stanley still has a hard time believing she ended up in the business.

She was born and raised in Henryetta, and never once thought about working for a funeral home when she grew up.

Instead, her plan was to teach.

“I just liked teaching,” she said. “In high school I was a debater, I participated in the plays, public speaking. And I enjoyed it.”

Stanley’s first teaching job would be at Fox Consolidated School in Fox, Oklahoma.

And her first year there couldn’t have come at a more eventful time: The U.S. had just entered World War II.

As her male students began to leave to go to war, “a lot of them said, ‘Teach, will you write to me?’” Stanley recalled.

“And I kept up with so many of them.”

Writing to her former pupils in uniform wasn’t just a duty, she said. She enjoyed it.

However, one day the mail brought something she never expected.