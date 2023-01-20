Life at 106 'doesn't really feel any different,' says Bixby woman

To the question everybody seems to want to ask her, Mercedes Morrison has come up with a standard reply.

“People always want to know: ‘What is your secret? What is the secret to a long and happy life?’

“And so I tell them, ‘A good sense of humor and dark chocolate. Lots of dark chocolate.’”

Morrison is joking, of course. But it’s true that she does love her chocolate.

And her sense of humor is evident to anyone who has the pleasure of meeting her.

The Bixby resident was in especially good humor earlier this week as she celebrated her latest birthday.

On Jan. 16, Morrison turned 106 with about 20 friends and family joining her.

Morrison, who lives with her daughter, Lynne Luebke, moved to the area in November after living most of the past 70 years in Greeley, Colorado.

According to Centenarians of Oklahoma, Morrison’s age puts her in the top 10 oldest known Oklahoma residents. The current oldest is believed to be 109-year-old Lois Boston of Guymon.

The Centenarians, a group dedicated to celebrating the state’s 100-year-olds, also honored Morrison this week, visiting her at home.

Sue Scott, representing the Centenarians, read a proclamation making her an official member of their Centenarians Hall of Fame and presented her with one of the group’s “Golden Okie” pins.

“I know you’re a transplant,” Scott told Morrison. “But when you’re in Oklahoma and you live to be over 100, you’re going to get to be a Golden Okie.”

Morrison — whose first name is pronounced with the stress on the first syllable (MER-cedes) — was born in 1917.

That was five years after the sinking of the Titanic. The president at the time was Woodrow Wilson, and the U.S. was still four months away from entering World War I.

Morrison grew up on her family’s farm near Kearney, Nebraska. Her childhood could not have been happier, she said. She’d still recommend farm life to anyone.

“You had everything you need,” Morrison said. “Milk, butter, eggs, cheese. Everyone was so nice — the farmers who lived all around us.”

Her family shared what they had. She recalls how transient men who got off the nearby trains regularly came by the farm.

“Mother would give them a cup of coffee and a meal in return for a couple of chores,” she said.

The family didn’t necessarily need the help. Morrison’s four brothers did most of the farm work, while she and her two sisters helped their mother in the house.

“You learned democracy with all those brothers and sisters,” she said, laughing.

If you count all the cows, horses, pigs and chickens, the farm was quite the small community, she added.

Most of Morrison’s education came courtesy of the nearest one-room schoolhouse.

It also inspired her career direction. After high school, Morrison taught in some of the state’s rural schools.

She wasn’t satisfied, though. She decided she wanted a bachelor’s degree, which would allow her to teach at bigger, urban schools.

So she enrolled at the University of Nebraska.

There, she met a graduate student named Gaylord, who would soon become her husband.

After the two married, with World War II heating up, Gaylord left to serve with the Army in Europe.

After his return, the couple settled in Greeley, where Gaylord was a college professor.

Morrison completed her own degree there. When they started a family, she became a full-time mom. The couple raised two children.

Except for two years in Bangladesh, where Gaylord taught in the early 1960s, Morrison lived in Greeley.

She was married to her late husband for 72 years.

That’s another thing she’s often asked about: the secret to a long, successful marriage.

It requires “give and take,” she said.

“Let things go if you can. We never argued.”

Staying active

After Gaylord’s death nine years ago, Morrison lived by herself until moving to her daughter’s.

Other than arthritis, which has reduced her mobility, she’s in good health and has stayed active.

She started volunteering with a hospital in Greeley after her children were grown. It turned into a long-term commitment of 44 years.

She was 97 when she finally retired.

“They still didn’t want me to leave,” she said. “Then they said they would throw me a big party. And I said, no, I didn’t want any attention.”

Today, Morrison’s favorite activities include needlework and reading. She reads something, including her Bible, every day. She started “Killers of the Flower Moon” after moving to Oklahoma and is almost done with it, she said.

Morrison also enjoys watching most sports. She’s a longtime fan of the Denver Broncos and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Scott said Morrison is a model of how to live a long life.

“She’s stayed active and involved,” she said. “That’s why you live so long. That is a proven fact.”

Putting her longevity in perspective, Scott noted that in 1917, when Morrison was born, “life expectancy for a female was 54 years, 48 for a man.”

Morrison said turning 106 has been fun and that she’s enjoyed celebrating it with loved ones. But life at 106 “doesn’t really feel any different,” she said.

In the end, as much as people want to know her secret, there are more important questions than how to live a long life.

Such as, how to live, period.

Morrison has some thoughts on that.

“Be kind to each other,” she said. “Be forgiving. And don’t hold a grudge. Too many people do, and it’s not worth it. It’s not healthy for anybody.”

Oldest Oklahomans The oldest known Oklahoma residents currently include: Lois Boston, Guymon, 109 Fannie Jones, Oklahoma City, 109 Lois Wooten, Midwest City, 108 Viola Ford Fletcher, Bartlesville, 108 Lessie Randle, Tulsa, 107 Source: Centenarians of Oklahoma

