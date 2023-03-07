One of the world's most iconic toy brands is coming to Woodland Hills Mall.

A LEGO store is expected to locate in the mall this summer, the shopping center announced Tuesday. The 2,153-square-foot outlet will be the second LEGO shop in the state, joining one in Oklahoma City.

The Tulsa store, which will be on the mall's lower level across from Apple, will feature a pick-and-build wall, brick specialists and hands-on play opportunities. It will also offer a offer a wide range of new products only available directly from LEGO stores and LEGO.com.

The Denmark-based, privately held company was established in 1932 by carpenter Ole Kirk Kristiansen and remains a family company owned by Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, one of the founder’s grandchildren.

The LEGO name is an abbreviation of two Danish words — leg godt — which means "play well." The business first produced wooden toys but by 1949 began producing plastic bricks under the name Automatic Binding Bricks.

The LEGO Group patented the LEGO brick with the familiar tubes inside and studs on top on January 28, 1958, and the blocks made then still fit perfectly with the ones made today, according to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

On average, every person on Earth owns 86 LEGO bricks, according to the museum.

Tulsa World Scene podcast | A to Z eats: Tulsa-area favorite dishes