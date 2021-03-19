Legislature may add early voting day

Oklahomans set a record for early, in-person voting during last year’s general election. The State Election Board said 167,185 Oklahomans cast early ballots in person, topping the previous record of about 152,000 ballots cast.

Oklahoma League of Women Voters President Jan Largent said the group fully supports HB 2663. But citing Oklahoma’s low voter participation, Largent said she’d like to see more additional days.

“We’d like to see more,” she said. “We’d like to see at least a week, but one day will help. One day will help a lot with the long lines and give people more options.”

More than 40 states offer early voting options that range from three to 45 days. The average length is 19 days, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The wait times ahead of the 2020 general election were especially long because of record voter turnout across the country, Largent said. Oklahoma's severe ice storm that left many metro-area residents without power for days or weeks also seemed to spur more early voting.

Adding an extra day of early voting would cost the State Election Board and all county election boards partly due to the costs associated with hiring poll workers.