Legislature expected to resume special session next week

The Oklahoma Legislature expects to resume its recessed special session next week after a joint committee on Tuesday puts its stamp on more than $1 billion in projects to be paid for with COVID-related federal funds.

“I am excited about the idea of actually putting money out to the people of Oklahoma,” said state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, the Senate Finance chairman and co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding.

The joint committee sifted through some 1,400 requests for $18 billion to come up with a final list for the roughly $2 billion allocated to Oklahoma by the American Rescue Plan Act and related legislation. More than half that $2 billion was formally allocated Tuesday, as the selection phase of the committee's work concluded.

As Co-Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, observed, the committee still has oversight duties until the money is spent. By law, that could be as late as the end of 2026.

The projects recommended by the joint committee still must be approved by both chambers of the Legislature. House Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said tentative plans are for appropriations bills to be drafted by the end of the week. The expectation is that the House and Senate will resume in special session on Sept. 28 and complete their work two days later.

The legislation would then go to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who could sign the bills or let them become law without a signature, as he has several such measures this year. Vetoes could lead to override votes.

Among the projects given final recommendation Tuesday was more than $550 million for broadband capital projects and grants, which represented about half the money allocated at the meeting. Also approved was $130.5 million for local water projects, including $44 million for the Glenpool Utility Services Authority and $4.2 million for Tulsa River Parks.

Also approved:

• $50 million for the so-called Fair Oaks water and sewer project in far east Tulsa.

• $50 million for what is described as the Tulsa Pharmaceutical Development Laboratory, also known as the biotech and life sciences building, which is likely to be built next to the Oklahoma State University Medical Center in downtown Tulsa.

• $30 million for up to four additional Oasis Natural Markets statewide, including a second Tulsa location.

• $20 million for the University of Oklahoma Stephenson Cancer Center, including facilities in Tulsa.

• $14 million for the Port of Inola.

• $12 million for the Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute, which will be associated with the University of Tulsa's highly regarded program in the field.

• $3 million for Food on the Move.

• $2 million for the Family Safety Center.

• $1 million for the Spring Shelter for targets of abuse and human trafficking.

• $700,000 for Tulsa's Parent and Child Center.

• $300,000 for Tulsa First Step diversion program.

• $250,000 for Tulsa Fab Lab.

Video: Five things to do this weekend.