Legislators send letter to Gov. Stitt asking for order to speed up licenses, Real IDs

A bunch of House Republicans and some Democrats, too, asked Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday to do something about the long waits for driver's licenses and driver's tests their constituents are enduring.

Forty House Republicans and four Democrats signed a letter asking Stitt to issue executive orders to expand the use of third-party driving examiners and allow Career Techs and other schools to administer written tests.

The letter also asks the governor to take additional steps, all of which are covered by legislation under consideration this session.

"While there is legislation pending in the House to increase the number of authorized driver testing exam locations, we agreed this problem merits immediate action,” the letter reads.

"As a result of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the high demand for REAL IDs, our tag agencies are overwhelmed," the letter says.

"Our constituents have faced this issue for months, and many have tried for several months to schedule appointments."

Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema said the governor's office is already at work.