OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday to craft a budget and focus on priorities that range from tax reform to education.

Efforts last year to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries and lower the top income tax rate failed to garner support.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for tax relief in the wake of record inflation.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said lawmakers and Stitt are working on a plan where some of the state's surplus revenue can be invested in a fund that draws interest to be used for tax reforms.

Treat appointed an internal committee to study tax reform, headed by Sen. David Rader, R-Tulsa. The committee’s report is ready but won’t be released until the Republican caucus discusses it, Rader said. Rader said the panel was charged with how the state could collect taxes more simply and fairly. The group met at least 15 times, he said.

Additional issues for consideration

Transgender issues: Transgender medical care also will be an issue this session.

Republican lawmakers filed numerous bills to block children and some adults from receiving gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone therapies and gender-reassignment therapies.

Stitt signed bills last session to prevent transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports and requiring students to use the restroom that corresponds with their biological sex.

A new political action committee, Securing Liberty PAC, has been formed to fight the influx of anti-trans legislation. It is being led by Brittany Novotny, a Waurika attorney who is transgender.

Education: Expect private school vouchers to come back up this legislative session, with Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters being the prime supporters.

Efforts to approve vouchers last year narrowly failed in the Senate, despite being backed by Treat. Despite efforts to secure Senate approval, the issue appeared to be dead in the House.

A leading state senator has unveiled a plan to add $541 million to education for new initiatives, including pay raises and ways to get more qualified teachers into classrooms.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, has said he hopes the plan will serve as a blueprint for education reforms during the upcoming session. Vouchers were absent from the plan.

Several education bills, including one to give more time off to teachers who have a baby, have been filed.

Abortion: Stitt has said he is open to considering some exemptions to the state’s ban on abortion. He might get the chance.

After enacting some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation, Oklahoma Republicans are now seeking exceptions to legalize the procedure in rare situations.

Other bills would allow abortion in cases where pregnancy was caused by rape or incest.

Meanwhile, supporters of a state question to legalize abortion have yet to announce another state question that would protect abortion rights in the Oklahoma Constitution. The first one was withdrawn to give supporters more time to organize and raise money.

Marijuana: Lawmakers are expected to consider several bills dealing with marijuana as voters prepare to vote in a March special election on whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

Voters have already legalized medical marijuana, and officials have been trying to crack down on illegal growing operations.

“Over the past two years, Oklahoma has seen numerous international criminal organizations increasing their presence in our state,” said Mark Woodward, a spokesman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.

Enforcement action by the agency resulted in the deactivation of more than 800 illegal marijuana farms, 165 arrests and seizure of more than 600,000 pounds of illegal marijuana, enough for 545 million joints, he said.

“These actions are linked to crime networks who hide behind medical marijuana licenses while moving millions of dollars’ worth of marijuana onto the U.S. black market, he said.

Gambling: For the first time in recent years, sports betting appears to have its best shot. Stitt has said he supports it. Some of the state's Native American tribes are for it. Treat is still a bit cool to it, saying he wants to wait and see what is filed.

Guns: Gun rights again will be an issue at the Capitol. Bills have been filed to let guns into the two big state fairs in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Budget: A budget agreement is usually made in the waning days of the session. Lawmakers must end the session by 5 p.m. May 26 but could leave the Capitol sooner.

The state expects to have $13 billion to appropriate in fiscal year 2024, up $2.8 billion from the prior year. The figures are based on action in December by the Board of Equalization. Stitt will base his budget proposal on those figures.

The Board of Equalization will certify in February how much lawmakers will have to spend in the next fiscal year.

Control: There appears to be some effort among legislators to reign in Stitt’s control over some agencies after they gave him considerably more control over some of the state’s top agencies.