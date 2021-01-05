Legislative leaders outline goals for upcoming session, including improved rural high-speed internet

OKLAHOMA CITY — Access to high-speed internet for rural communities will be at the top of the House agenda in the upcoming legislative session, House Speaker Charles McCall told his chamber on Tuesday.

McCall, R-Atoka, was reelected to the lower chamber’s top post, while Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, was reelected to lead the upper chamber. The votes took place Tuesday during an organizational session for the first regular session for the 58th Legislature.

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Feb. 1 to hear Gov. Kevin Stitt deliver his state-of-the-state address.

“We know people throughout the state have to have access to high-speed internet, especially in a pandemic, so they can stay connected,” McCall said. “That is something we are deficient in this state. This body led last year to put together solutions and work has been taking place in the interim.”

Education reform, stabilizing the budget and the economy will also be top issues, the House speaker said.

“And we are going to protect and improve our Oklahoma health care system this session,” he said.

House members will also work to protect the Oklahoma Constitution from infringements from special interests and other groups, McCall said.