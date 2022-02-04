Legislative leaders all smiles as session approaches

All was good cheer and fellowship during Friday morning's Tulsa Regional Chamber Zoom call with Oklahoma's legislative leadership.
Behind the smiles and happy talk, though, lurked some serious disagreements that could make for a noisy if not altogether surprising 2022 session.
"We all have a genuine relationship, and I want you all to leave with that," Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said ahead of Monday's session opening. "It's not like Washington, D.C. We can actually have conversations.
"Yes, we have adamant disagreements at times, sometimes within our own party and sometimes across the aisle. But we all have genuine friendships and all want to move the state of Oklahoma forward," he said.
Treat called it an "honor" to serve with the two Democrats on the call, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, and predicted a "productive session" because of, in part, Democratic leadership.
Speaker of the House Charles McCall, D-Atoka, was similarly effusive.
"One of the great things about Oklahoma and the Legislature is that there is a high level of civility," McCall said. "There's a lot of spirit and passion and debate, but that's the way the structure is set up. ... We have different ideas on how to arrive at that, but those are things we're going to work out."
It is, perhaps, easier to be magnanimous knowing the game's outcome, more or less, before the opening kickoff.
With large supermajorities in both House and Senate and control of the governor's office and just about every level of state and local government, Republicans can do almost anything they want in the coming session. The only obstacle is dissension within their own ranks and public pressure — and Democrats' ability to create and exploit the other two, something Virgin cheerfully made clear they intend to do.
"I think we'll see quite a bit of agreement," Virgin said. "We'll also see quite a bit of disagreement, as is the nature of the system. I know the speaker and the pro tem understand the job of the minority."
So while Treat touted his school choice bill that potentially could send hundreds of millions of dollars to private schools and home schoolers, Virgin reminded listeners of "headlines right now about Epic charter schools and lack of action on public money going into the pockets of private businessmen. ... I hope that our attorney general takes action and I hope that the Legislature takes action to prevent that from ever happening again."
Unsaid, but known to all listening, is that Republicans control both the attorney general's office and the Legislature.
And, by claiming some level of bipartisanship on issues such as criminal justice reform and repeal of the state grocery sales tax, Virgin nurtured the idea that there is no real reason for those issues not to be addressed.
She also gently poked Treat and McCall over what many see as an increasingly closed legislative process, with one left-leaning advocacy group recently rating Oklahoma's budget-making among the three most secretive in the country.
"The public right now is wanting reasons to trust their government, whether it's the state government or the federal government," Virgin said. "By giving them more information and being open and transparent about what's going on, it's a great way to do that."
In the end, though, the decisions will be in the hands of a Republican leadership, and a large and at times unruly majority sometimes as much at odds with itself as with the Democrats.
