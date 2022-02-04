Legislative leaders all smiles as session approaches

All was good cheer and fellowship during Friday morning's Tulsa Regional Chamber Zoom call with Oklahoma's legislative leadership.

Behind the smiles and happy talk, though, lurked some serious disagreements that could make for a noisy if not altogether surprising 2022 session.

"We all have a genuine relationship, and I want you all to leave with that," Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said ahead of Monday's session opening. "It's not like Washington, D.C. We can actually have conversations.

"Yes, we have adamant disagreements at times, sometimes within our own party and sometimes across the aisle. But we all have genuine friendships and all want to move the state of Oklahoma forward," he said.

Treat called it an "honor" to serve with the two Democrats on the call, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, and predicted a "productive session" because of, in part, Democratic leadership.

Speaker of the House Charles McCall, D-Atoka, was similarly effusive.