Legislation advancing in Legislature would strip school lunch programs from State Ed Department and move to Ag

Legislation advancing in the Oklahoma Legislature would strip authority over school meals from the education department.

While the author of the Senate bill said his interest is strictly about creating stronger links between federally funded child nutrition programs and local sources of nutritious foods, the House author said pandemic-related concerns are also driving his legislation.

“The House author told us that some in the Legislature feel too much focus was put on making sure kids were fed during the pandemic and not on educating kids,” said Carolyn Thompson, chief of government affairs and deputy chief of staff at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

House Bill 3432 would designate the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry as the state agency in charge of the National School Lunch Act instead of the state Department of Education (SDE).

That measure’s author, Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, confirmed he sees the move as “an opportunity” to take something off of education’s plate and hopefully move more schools away from “heat and serve” meal options.

“We think there were some challenges that could have been better handled (during the pandemic),” Kerbs told the Tulsa World on Friday. “The dissemination of that (school meal) process and the dissemination of educational products may have been out of balance in some districts. We know that is not an SDE issue. That’s a district-level issue.”

He added: “They’re doing their job — the last thing we want is any child starving. But when they (schools) have these secondary things that they have to worry about, let’s take something off of their plate and let them focus on education.”

Senate Bill 1624 says it would grant the Board of Agriculture the authority to administer the National School Lunch Act.

The author of that measure, Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, serves as chair of the Senate Education Committee, which approved the bill 7-1 on Feb. 22. The measure was approved in the Senate Appropriations Committee 14-4 on March 2.

“For me that is not where this bill is coming from,” Pugh said, referring to concerns Kerbs said numerous lawmakers have. “I’ve run a number of bills for food policy. This is about leveraging a lot of really good things that Ag already has at their disposal, not because of anything negative happening.

“I see this as better alignment of agency mission and of our services. What the goal is is health outcomes. I’ve talked about (how) the way we eat and what we eat drives our health outcomes down.”

Both lawmakers said they would ensure the necessary data and accounting bureaucracy are installed at the Agriculture department — with Kerbs estimating 1-2 years necessary — before the administration of the feeding program is moved over.

But state education officials say the legislation would create duplication within the state’s overall bureaucracy, because their department must still obtain child nutrition data for a host of purposes including calculating state aid funding, school accountability and accreditation, and the federal E-Rate Program that provides schools with discounted telecommunications services.

Jennifer Weber, executive director of child nutrition at the state education department, said: “Several school districts have just caught wind of this, and I can’t answer when they ask what the issue is. The additional work it would cause us is ridiculous.”

Kerbs said the state would have to obtain a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to move its child nutrition program out of the state Department of Education, but he believes between 12-15 other states have obtained such waivers.

“Some of us feel there’s more opportunities for farm-to-table or farm-to-school programs and outside-the-box thinking with child nutrition,” Kerbs said. “We want to go back to the church ladies who cook at the church are also cooking in the school cafeteria. Now, more so than ever, people really want to know where their food is coming from.”

Chris Bernard, executive director of Tulsa-based Hunger Free Oklahoma, said his organization remains politically neutral on the legislation. But even after reaching out to the lawmakers involved, he continues to have questions and concerns.

Bottom line: Bernard doesn’t see any need for the administration for school meal programs to move.

“Kids have to eat to learn, so school meals are just as important as the other things,” he said. “The state Department of Ed has prioritized these programs the last five years and made big strides in reaching kids in need. People think the quality of meals can get better, but that’s a question for individual districts, not the state Department of Ed.”

Bernard believes it is true that the Ag Department, with adequate funding, human resources and time, could be properly set up to administer the state’s school meal programs. But he said there is no question that bureaucracy would be increased.

“Moving child nutrition to Ag does not create more dollars for Farm to Table or whatever. It’s the same programs, same reimbursement for schools, and schools will have the same paperwork and same data requirements,” he said. “Schools already have to deal with SDE and DHS (the Oklahoma Department of Human Services), but they would add a third state agency as a party to complicate these data-sharing processes, which can create more opportunity for challenges.”

Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist is among school leaders who have just taken notice of the advancement of this legislation and are questioning the need for a drastic change in program administration.

“This is a solution in search of a problem,” Gist said. “Making a change to the way in which these federal funds are distributed in our state to serve children and families means creating and adjusting entire bureaucracies to accommodate the change, and quite honestly, no one has time for that.”

Tulsa Public Schools offered drive-through pickup on Friday for packets of snacks and meals for children 18 and under to help local families get through next week’s spring break.

Child nutrition workers prepared enough for 250 children — 100 more than normally turn out for such events. Each one received 1½ gallons of milk, five shelf-stable snacks such as applesauce, cheese crackers and corn tortilla chips, and five frozen dinners with an entree, fruit and vegetable.

TPS ran out with 20 minutes remaining in the two-hour pickup window the district publicized to parents.

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, cast the lone “no” vote on Senate Bill 1624 at the education committee level.

“One of my questions is about duplication of bureaucracy. I am concerned about the child nutrition data the SDE must have to administer a number of other programs, and I’m concerned about Ag and SDE being able to communicate,” Dossett said. “My own personal objection on behalf of Senate District 35 was I was not given proper evidence for such sweeping change.

“Looking at the bill right now, we are authorizing the Board of Ag to and incur any expenses as may be necessary for the accomplishment of this. That’s very permissive language. I’m not sure what’s broken such that we need to fix it.”

Staff writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton contributed to this story.

