Legend Danny Hodge mourned by wrestling world

Former Oklahoma great Danny Hodge, a giant in the wrestling world, died Thursday in his hometown of Perry. He was 88.

Hodge is a charter member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1978. He is the namesake of the Hodge Trophy, which is wrestling’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Hodge is considered by many as the greatest amateur wrestler of all-time. He won three NCAA titles at OU and was 46-0 during his collegiate career. He is one of only two collegiate wrestlers to win his three titles via fall and is known for never surrendering a takedown throughout his OU career.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Danny Hodge, a true giant in the sport of wrestling,” Oklahoma director of athletics Joe Castiglione said. “He was a man who displayed great character and toughness but was also selfless and had an ability to connect with people of all ages. His mindset of what makes a champion was timeless.”

Hodge won three national freestyle championships and took home a silver medal in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. He spent 18 years as a professional wrestler and was 17-0 as a boxer in the 1950s.

He is the only wrestler to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. That happened in 1957.

"Our hearts are heavy with the passing of our own Danny Hodge,” OU wrestling coach Lou Rosselli said. “His impact on OU wrestling and on the entire wrestling world will always be felt and appreciated. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. His legacy will forever be treasured at the University of Oklahoma."

