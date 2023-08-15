Michael Dekker Tulsa World Business Writer Follow Michael Dekker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma may be a few steps closer to legalized sports betting, but if and when it ever becomes a reality depends on Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders’ dealings with tribes, an official said.

“Sports betting — it’s been the topic on everybody’s mind for three to four years, and we continually hear it,” said Matthew Morgan, chair of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.

“We have an impasse with the chief executive of the state of Oklahoma.”

He made the comments Monday during a panel discussion at the annual OIGA Conference and Trade Show, which draws hundreds of attendees and speakers to the Cox Business Convention Center downtown.

“Probably every one of your (casino) customers walk in and say, ‘Can I?’ ‘When are we going to do this? We want to have it.’”

“We look at 34 states across the country that have it,” Morgan said.

“First thing I tell them is, anybody that wants to sports bet in this state, they are. Let’s not kid ourselves. They are. They’re not doing it legally, but they are sports betting — whether they do it on the internet, whether they’re doing it with a group of friends, whether they have a bookie that they call ... it’s just not well-regulated, it’s not legal ... nobody’s getting any benefit off it.”

Although Stitt started this year stating his support for legalizing sports betting, legislation to do just that stalled in the Senate.

Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, introduced legislation to add in-person and mobile sports betting as a supplement to the state-tribal model gaming compact. This is the second year in a row Luttrell has pushed to legalize sportsbooks.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat has long maintained that the Legislature should use the sports betting issue as leverage to get the state more favorable gaming compacts with Oklahoma’s tribal nations. Tribes have the exclusive right to operate gaming in the state.

“If and when the state ... come to us with a (sports betting) discussion, then we are prepared to have that discussion,” Morgan said.

“They have not come to us in that manner today. I don’t know if they will come to us in the future. I hear lots of things in the media where certain parties are talking to all of the colleges, and they’re talking to all the providers, and they’re talking to everyone else but us.

“Gaming in Oklahoma ... it begins and ends with tribes,” Morgan said. He then turned to fellow panel member James Siva, chairman of California Nations Indian Gaming Association, and asked, “What did you say, chairman?”

“I said tribes don’t just ask for a seat at the table, we demand a seat at the table because it’s our table,” Siva said, resulting in a round of applause from the audience.

Stitt, who is a member of the Cherokee Nation, has a rocky history with most Oklahoma tribes since he unsuccessfully sought to renegotiate the state’s tribal gaming compacts.

Stitt has also feuded with tribes over tobacco compacts, hunting and fishing licenses, and over a myriad of issues surrounding the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

“Gov. Stitt, this is his fifth year in office. This is not new for him. I will continue to hope that somewhere along this journey that he will change the way he acts towards our tribes, and he will appreciate all of the things that you bring to the table. All of the money, your culture, your history,” Morgan said to the audience.

“If sports betting is something that the legislative leadership wants to see approved, and the governor’s office wants to sit at the table, I think our members are prepared to sit across the table and say, ‘This is what works for us.’”

Morgan said three conditions, however, must be a part of any such agreement: that Indian gaming compacts are not “harmed” and whatever is done has to be in the form of a gaming supplement to existing compacts.

“No. 3, and perhaps what is most important,” Morgan continued: “Economics has to work in what we offer. Tribes are taking all the risk. They are taking on all the overhead, all the expense.”

Since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal ban on sports betting outside of Nevada, more than three dozen states have legalized the practice, including Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana and New Mexico.

Oklahoma had 38 federally recognized tribes, 35 of which have gaming at various sites across the state, Morgan said.

The OIGA conference continues through Wednesday.



