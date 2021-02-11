Legal challenge filed to prevent state from moving forward with privatizing Medicaid

OKLAHOMA CITY — A number of health groups on Thursday filed suit in the Oklahoma Supreme Court seeking an injunction against moving forward with managed care.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the state’s Medicaid agency, recently announced contracts for more than $2 billion to proceed with managed care, despite opposition from lawmakers and health care organizations.

The suit seeks an injunction to prevent the state from moving forward with privatizing the Medicaid system.

Oklahoma Health Care Chief Executive Officer Kevin Corbett and the agency are named as defendants.

Plaintiffs include: Oklahoma State Medical Association; Oklahoma Dental Association; the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association; Oklahoma Society of Anesthesiologists; and the Oklahoma Chapter of Academy of Pediatrics.

The groups want to put the process on hold until the Legislature can review and approve it.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.