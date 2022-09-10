Left out of the labor force: Oklahoma working on obstacles to employment

Oklahoma is in an employment boom.

More people are working in the state than at any other time in its history, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Labor Department.

A record 1,824,912 people were employed in the state in July, or 97% of the labor force, according to preliminary DOL figures.

So why are some employers still desperate for employees?

The reasons can vary, experts say: lack of available child care, no high-speed internet access and even so-called “long COVID" are among reasons many Oklahomans are left out of the workforce.

All of the factors affect the state’s labor force participation rate.

Oklahoma ranks 35th in the country, tied with Hawaii, with 60.8% of its working-age population in the labor force as of July.

The labor force is defined as the civilian, noninstitutionalized population age 16 and older who are classified as employed or looking for work.

Oklahoma’s relatively low labor force participation rate has caught the attention of state leaders.

Don Morris, executive director of Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development, said increasing the labor force participation rate is a top priority for the state.

“We are at a place in Oklahoma where commerce in Oklahoma has really grown and basically outpaced our population,” Morris said. “There are more people working in Oklahoma now than ever in history, and it is still not enough.”

Steady decline

Marsha Harris is one of those sitting on the employment sidelines.

The 62-year-old Tulsan retired from the U.S. Postal Service in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting here.

In November, a COVID-19 infection hospitalized Harris for 25 days, 12 of which were in the intensive care unit.

“I was fortunate I didn’t have to be on the ventilator, but I was in dire straits,” Harris recalled. “I didn’t think I was going to make it out of the hospital.”

Harris said while some who retire may take on part-time jobs to supplement their income, that will not be the case for her.

She developed what has become known as long-COVID, a condition that may not require hospitalization but can inflict long-term effects from the disease such as brain fog and difficulty breathing.

Harris said she was forced to seek disability as a result of her long-COVID symptoms, which she said affects her long-term memory and ability to easily breathe.

“I’m not on oxygen, but I’m easily tired and easily winded,” Harris said. “It wasn’t how I envisioned my retirement to be, but I’m blessed to be here, so I’m not looking at the negative.”

Harris is by no means alone.

A U.S. Census Bureau survey conducted in late July and early August found 486,221 Oklahoma adults who previously had COVID reported experiencing COVID-19 symptoms that lasted three or more months. That works out to about 38.6% of those who contracted the disease.

But Oklahoma’s relatively low workforce participation rate wasn’t caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A state strategic plan first adopted in 2019 and revised in August called attention to the matter.

The plan calls for Oklahoma to increase its labor force participation rate to 65% over the next four years, Morris said.

It’s a lofty goal considering the state hasn’t seen a 65% labor force participation rate since 1986.

"We've seen that number just steadily fall," Morris said.

Reversing the trend may be difficult, he said, but it's not unachievable. Oklahoma’s neighbor to the north, Kansas, reported a 66.4% labor participation rate in July.

Most people out of the workforce can be lumped in a couple groups, Morris said.

He said 61% of the state working-age population out of the workforce are retired. Another 20% are disabled in some way.

“It gets fuzzy after that,” Morris said, referring to the remaining 19% of the population out of the workforce.

A study by the Brookings Institution found long-COVID could account for as many as 15% of unfilled jobs.

Help available

For Tracy Smith, the decision to rejoin the workforce meant first returning to college.

Smith previously worked in early childhood education while living in Florida, working her way up to the assistant director position at one facility.

But after starting a family and moving to Coweta in 2003, she chose to care for her children full time.

Smith, 49, is now ready to rejoin the workforce and hopes to launch a teaching career. She plans to graduate this December with a degree in English and social sciences.

“I’m hoping in January to start” working, she said, though her goal is to earn a master's degree and teach at the college level.

Smith said she was unaware of any programs the state could have provided her to help her re-enter the workforce.

Morris said Oklahoma Works, the state’s workforce initiative, can provide job seekers some financial assistance, including tuition help if certain conditions are met.

“We’ve been known to pick up a month's rent or some child care,” Morris said.

Morris concedes the state could do better at getting the word out as to what workforce development programs are available.

He noted Kansas has an edge when it comes to making workforce services available, especially in isolated areas. Kansas, Morris said, utilizes mobile workforce units to provide services in hard-to-reach populations.

With just 3% of the labor force out of work, Oklahoma is at or below pre-pandemic unemployment levels.

So how realistic will it be to increase the labor force participation rate to 65%, considering it’s been since March 2010 when the state of Oklahoma had a 63% labor force participation rate?

Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, said she believes it’s an achievable goal but noted some challenges.

For instance, Zumwalt said the state has a lot of rural areas where access to affordable broadband internet is not available, effectively locking those residents out of telework employment opportunities.

“If you don’t have broadband in your area, telework in any capacity is a non-starter,” Zumwalt said.

The state agency is working with the National Governor’s Association on a pilot program that utilizes a workforce innovation grant to teach skills to workers in rural areas where broadband internet was recently added or will be added thanks to recently approved federal funding.

The workers will be trained to perform telework for an Oklahoma City company, she said.

“Telework in general is not something that has been accessible to rural citizens just because of connectivity,” Zumwalt said.

“Really for Oklahoma we have seen some great gains workforce wise after the pandemic, but I think in order to continue that momentum and get to 65% we really got to find sustainable employment opportunities in the rural area,” Zumwalt said. “Statistically, if we don’t find interventions that work in that area, we won’t get there. I think it’s actually impossible for us to get to 65% with just Tulsa and Oklahoma City.”

Obstacles to employment

Labor force participation rates vary by race, ethnicity and age group.

In 2021, the state average population in the labor force was 60.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Among working-age men, 67.4% of the state population was in the workforce in 2021 while 54.5% of women were in the workforce.

Oklahoma ranks 35th, tied with Michigan, in the percentage of white women in the workforce at 53.9%.

Kansas is tops among neighboring states in the percentage of white women in the workforce at 61.3%.

Nationally, the biggest decline in the labor force is among those 55 and older.

In Oklahoma, the 65-and-older population's representation in the state labor force has shrunk in the past five years from 21.6% to 19.7%.

Morris said other factors such as a high incarceration rate, poor health outcomes and even the Oklahoma's low cost of living all work against the state’s efforts to increase the labor force participation rate.

“It’s a beautiful thing to have a lower cost of living state, but at the same time, people come here and can retire more easily,” Morris said.

Oklahoma has consistently ranked among the highest incarceration rate for men and has been No. 1 among states in its female incarceration rate.

“As you incarcerate more people, we have a higher amount of felonies, so that does restrict people from work,” Morris said.

“We talk to employers about the possibility that their rules around justice-involved individuals could be dated and maybe it’s worth taking another look, given the shortage that we are all in, whether or not some of those rules still have to be in place,” Morris said.

The labor participation rate can be also viewed as a measure of the health of a population, Morris said. In Oklahoma, the health of its people contributes to workforce issues, he said.

“We’re top 10 in the top 10 morbidities,” Morris said. “So even if people aren’t disabled necessarily, we’re sick — No. 1 in lung disease, No. 3 in heart disease.

“There’s a health aspect, there’s the justice system aspect, it’s a lot bigger thing than we can drive" through workforce training centers, he said.

Morris said he hopes more people out of the workforce will check out one of the 30 Oklahoma Works American Job Centers scattered across the state.

“If people just walk in the door and say ‘I’m looking for a job or a better job,’ it’s exactly what we do.

“You will immediately have a career navigator. Someone whose job it is to get you a job and help you stay employed.”

