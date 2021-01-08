Leading state health official pleased but not satisfied with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Appointments are based on vaccine availability, he said.

Reed said the federal government notifies the state a week in advance how much vaccine it will receive, though he would like to have more notification.

Reed said the state has done a great job of getting the process started, but officials will not be satisfied until all Oklahomans get vaccinated.

He explained that officials are looking for ways to improve distribution, including creating additional clinics during weekends and non-business hours.

“We will make adjustments as we move forward to better serve Oklahoma,” he said.

Reed said those who do not have access to the internet can call 2-1-1 for assistance getting signed up on the portal and receiving information about vaccination clinics.

Reed said the state received incredible feedback from those who got vaccinated at points of dispensing sites, or PODs, which are essentially vaccination clinics.

“We have avoided the Florida scenario where they had people sitting in lines for hours and hours,” Reed said.