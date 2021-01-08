Leading state health official pleased but not satisfied with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the men leading the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout said he is pleased, but not satisfied, with how it is going.
Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed on Friday held a virtual press conference to discuss the distribution progress.
Earlier this week, the state introduced a web-based portal that allows those seeking the vaccine to register, learn what phase of eligibility they are in and eventually receive a link to clinics administering doses.
Residents will have to make an appointment as the portal system can’t do it, Reed said.
The portal can be accessed at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
It may take a day or two before those registering are notified they have successfully registered, Reed said.
So far, 252,320 have registered, Reed said. Of those, 148,661 are in an eligible priority group, he said.
Currently, 11,680 appointments have been scheduled, he said.
The state recently opened Phase 2, which includes those 65 years old and older.
The state has administered 110,458 vaccinations and received 221,100 doses, officials said.
Appointments are based on vaccine availability, he said.
Reed said the federal government notifies the state a week in advance how much vaccine it will receive, though he would like to have more notification.
Reed said the state has done a great job of getting the process started, but officials will not be satisfied until all Oklahomans get vaccinated.
He explained that officials are looking for ways to improve distribution, including creating additional clinics during weekends and non-business hours.
“We will make adjustments as we move forward to better serve Oklahoma,” he said.
Reed said those who do not have access to the internet can call 2-1-1 for assistance getting signed up on the portal and receiving information about vaccination clinics.
Reed said the state received incredible feedback from those who got vaccinated at points of dispensing sites, or PODs, which are essentially vaccination clinics.
“We have avoided the Florida scenario where they had people sitting in lines for hours and hours,” Reed said.
Using the portal, Reed said, is not the only way individuals can make an appointment. Many groups have signed up to be pandemic providers.
Eventually, individuals will be able to access the vaccine through primary care providers or urgent care clinics.
Officials said those seeking to become pandemic providers must agree they will properly store the vaccine, will provide it without charge for the shot or supplies and won’t turn those without insurance away.