Lawsuit seeking to remove Hiett from Corporation Commission dismissed by state Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday a lawsuit seeking to remove Todd Hiett from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The suit, filed June 30, alleged that his service violated the Oklahoma Constitution because he serves on the board of SpiritBank, which it claims is a conflict of interest.

The challenge was brought by former state Rep. Mike Reynolds, R-Oklahoma City, who served with Hiett, also a Republican, in the House. Hiett is a former House speaker from Kellyville.

The state Supreme Court ruled that the proceeding was a collateral attack by a private individual and is not permitted.

In addition, Reynolds does not have standing to bring the suit because he was not the attorney general, district attorney or a contestant for the office at issue, the order says.

“I am gratified but certainly not surprised by the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s unanimous dismissal of the matter,” Hiett said in a statement. “As I said at the outset, this was a frivolous lawsuit.

"The Commission faces very complex cases and tough decisions in the coming months, and I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners on behalf of the people of Oklahoma.”

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission oversees the state’s energy, transportation and utility sectors.​

