Saying the problem is at a “crisis” level, a class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Tulsa federal court on behalf of detainees declared mentally incompetent who have been stuck in jail for months while awaiting court-ordered treatment.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma on behalf of four individuals, asks a judge to order state officials to develop a remedial plan “to reduce wait times for competency restoration treatment to within constitutional limits.”

The lawsuit was brought by the Tulsa law firm Frederic Dorwart, Lawyers PLLC and the Oklahoma Disability Law Center.

The lawsuit alleges a backlog of treatment requests sent to the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita, the state’s only facility that provides competency restoration services for defendants, violates the civil rights of those forced to wait in jail for months before receiving treatment.

The lawsuit names as defendants Carrie Slatton-Hodges in her official capacity as commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and Crystal Hernandez in her official capacity as executive director of the Oklahoma Forensic Center.

Paul DeMuro, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said in an interview that the problem is not unique to Oklahoma.

“All of the literature suggests this has been a nationwide trend over the last five years,” DeMuro said. “It seems like there is an uptick across the board in contacts between folks who are suffering from mental illness and the criminal justice system in general.”

He said one can’t point to just a single factor as the cause.

“Certainly it’s a resource issue, the lack of resources to treat people before they get into contact with the criminal justice system,” DeMuro said.

“There’s a wide-ranging consensus among people involved in the criminal justice system that it has been a problem and it is at a crisis level,” DeMuro said. “It’s not just defense attorneys saying there is a problem.

“It’s judges, it’s sheriffs, it’s prosecutors … this is a problem that affects public safety because cases aren’t getting moved.”

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the lawsuit is “kind of a bittersweet acknowledgement of where we are as a state.”

Kunzweiler said he is pleased to see someone take on the problem that he, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and Tulsa County Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster have been complaining about for years.

Unfortunately, Kunzweiler said, ODMHSAS’s needs have been neglected for decades.

“And so they are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea,” Kunzweiler said. “They have been asking and asking and asking for help and now it is taking a federal lawsuit to basically rip the Bandaid solutions that have been provided for them, when in reality for them they needed a much larger capacity to deal with the realities that you and I are seeing every day.”

“I will continue to ask that the Legislature and the governor empanel a blue ribbon commission to build a mental health system Oklahomans truly deserve, not the patchwork we have,” Kunzweiler said.

Oklahoma courts suspend case proceedings when a criminal defendant is declared incompetent to stand trial.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is then required to provide restoration treatment within a reasonable time, according to the complaint.

But the complaint alleges in some instances, detainees may wait in jail over a year before receiving restoration treatment.

‘’Often, these people are accused of misdemeanors or low-level felonies and their time spent incarcerated awaiting restorative services exceeds the sentence they would have otherwise received,” according to the complaint.

Since they aren’t competent to represent themselves they cannot proceed to trial or resolve their cases through plea deals or other programs.

“Plaintiffs inhabit a horrifying legal purgatory,” according to the complaint. “Presumed innocent, they are caged in county jails with their cases suspended indefinitely because they have been declared incompetent, but they are denied the treatment needed to restore their competency and reactivate their cases.”

Oklahoma law is vague regarding the wait period to receive restorative services, described only as a “reasonable time” period, DeMuro said.

The 33-page complaint outlines the cases of four individuals identified by only their initials who have been awaiting restorative services.

One plaintiff is identified as T.W., a 42-year-old chronically homeless woman with a history of schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type and borderline personality disorder.

T.W. has been incarcerated nearly a year at Tulsa Jail since her arrest March 8 for “obstruction” after police responded to a trespassing complaint from a local restaurant, according to the complaint.

The woman has remained jailed since a judge on July 5 ordered her to be transported to OFC when a forensic bed is available, according to the complaint.

“While T.W. languishes in county jail on OFC’s wait list, her mental and emotional condition deteriorates,” according to the complaint. As of February, T.W. was No. 16 on OFC’s competency wait list.

In all, the four detainees represented in the lawsuit have been in jail between 86 and 348 days while awaiting restorative treatment, according to the complaint.

In addition to seeking preliminary and injunctive relief, the lawsuit seeks a declaration that the practice of long wait times for treatment deprives class members of their civil rights under both the U.S. and Oklahoma constitutions.

The lawsuit does not seek any monetary damages other than reasonable attorney fees and costs.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services did not respond to a request for comment.