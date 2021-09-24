Lawsuit claims Bruno Mars' song violated The GAP Band's copyright

The lawsuit then goes on to break down “Uptown Funk” even more, claiming the hooks in both songs are “strikingly similar” to The GAP Band’s song.

The lawsuit also claims that the defendants in the lawsuit, in a separate copyright infringement lawsuit, gave the Wilson brothers writing credit in connection with the “Uptown Funk” song.

Bill Zuhdi, attorney for the band members and their heirs, said in an interview that The GAP Band members signed away the rights to the “Oops” song early in their careers, but regained the rights in 2018 under federal law.

The law, Zuhdi said, permits artists to reclaim the copyright to their works after 35 years.

“That’s what we did for Robert Wilson and Ronnie Wilson,” Zuhdi said. "That made Ronnie so happy,” as it did too for Robert’s daughters.

After regaining the copyright, Zuhdi said he sent cease and desist letters to those affiliated with “Uptown Funk.”

The lawsuit claims Ronnie Wilson and Robert Wilson’s heirs have yet to receive any publishing rights income for the alleged use of their 1979 song.

In addition to Ronson and Mars, also known as Peter Hernandez, the lawsuit names multiple recording studios and individuals.