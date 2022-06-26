OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislators who raised concerns about Epic Charter Schools say lawmakers and others allowed the alleged illegal activity to occur because of massive and widespread political contributions — contributions that prosecutors said were made with taxpayer-supplied funds cycled through Epic-related bank accounts.

The two co-founders, David Chaney and Ben Harris, along with Josh Brock, their former chief financial officer, were charged Thursday with racketeering, embezzlement, fraud and other misuse of state funds during their operation of Epic, a public charter school, and Epic Youth Services LLC, a for-profit vendor company created to manage the schools.

Former state Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, one of the first lawmakers to question Epic’s handling of state dollars, said legislation he authored to stop the activity was not heard. Instead, he said he was removed from the Senate Education Committee and sued by Epic using state tax dollars. Sharp wound up winning — defended, ironically, by attorneys also paid by the state.

Sharp, however, lost reelection in 2020 after Epic’s founders spent tens of thousands of dollars against him, according to the charging documents.

State Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, said when she arrived in the Legislature in 2019 with an eye on making charter schools such as Epic more financially accountable for the tax dollars they receive, she was told no such legislation could get a vote unless Harris OK’d it.

“I was forced — forced — to have a meeting with Ben Harris,” Dills said Friday. “There were influential people in that room. I won’t name names, but Ben Harris had to be in that meeting, and everybody had to agree. It was ridiculous.”

To Dills’ surprise, Harris agreed to the language that became Senate Bill 1395, which required Epic to begin itemizing the administrative expenses being paid directly to Chaney, Harris and Brock. That ultimately was a factor in their arrests on Thursday because prosecutors say those itemized invoices were falsified.

Dills said she thinks Harris agreed because he didn’t think the invoices would ever be examined, and because pressure against Epic was beginning to mount.

The House unanimously passed additional oversight this spring but Dills could not get a vote on it in the Senate.

Dills, who is not seeking reelection after two terms, said: “The culture (of the Legislature) is ridiculous. The people of Oklahoma are getting ripped off big time. … It’s a disgusting environment.”

Chaney and Harris used their financial and political resources to influence elections including Sharp’s 2020 defeat, according to the charging document.

Harris made payments from his personal bank account to an opposition research company that produced negative campaign mailers regarding Sharp during the 2020 election, according to the documents.

Harris also made large donations to a political action committee that was formed to produce negative information on Sharp, according to the documents.

“They totally destroyed me in 2020,” said Sharp, who is considering another bid for the office.

The charging document and other information indicates Harris and Chaney have also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to defeat state Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, whose office’s scathing investigation of Epic and associated entities contributed greatly to Thursday’s charges.

A document released in connection with the charges shows that between 2014 and 2020, Chaney, Harris and Brock dolled out at least $460,119 in funds to lawmakers, candidates, statewide officials and others.

They also paid $774,500 to Prosperity Alliance Inc., a 501©4 organization used to essentially launder political contributions. Prosperity Alliance has been linked to the attacks on Byrd.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who switched from Republican to Democrat to run for governor, was a top recipient at $52,138.

Hofmeister said Friday she set in motion steps with the Ethics Commission to legally refund back to public schools any campaign donations that may have come from public funds via Epic’s founders.

According to the charging documents, Harris, Chaney and Brock paid $450,000 to Conservatives for a Great Broken Arrow, $85,120 to INIT 2 LLC, and $25,800 to Vote Safe, all of which are associated with political consultant David Tackett. They also seem to have been involved in a nearly successful bid to defeat state Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, in 2020.

Contacted Friday, McDugle said he believes he was viewed as vulnerable because of a much-publicized Facebook rant against teachers and because he voted for the tax increases that paid for teacher raises.

“I figured then it was probably $55-$60,000 they spent against me,” McDugle said.

Other improper payments with state funds, according to prosecutors, included $100,000 to the Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs, a vocal supporter of Epic and charter schools.

“When people give to OCPA, they’re supporting our mission, not the other way around,” said Trent England, OCPA David and Ann Brown fellow. “The OCPA has supported education reform since the 1990s, so the idea that a donation in 2019 changed our position is silly.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt was a recipient of $10,800 in campaign donations. His campaign manager, Donelle Harder, said Friday he will donate that amount to Crossover Academy, a private Christian school.

Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, received a maximum donation of $5,600 two days after Byrd’s audit was released, according to the document.

Ronsino “then authored Senate Bill 895, which sought to limit the authority of the State Auditor, control how they reported investigative audit findings, and significantly cut their funding,” according to the documents.

The bill did not pass. Rosino did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Between March 14 and May 2021, Chaney, Harris and/or Epic Youth Services paid $520,000 to Capitol Gains, which is owned by lobbyist Bobby Stem, according to the document. Stem is a longtime and well-known lobbyist at the Capitol.

He did not respond to a request for comment.

Sharp said the situation could have been addressed years earlier.

“I presented eight bills in 2019 and into 2020 which would have stopped this,” Sharp said. “I could not even get them heard.”

