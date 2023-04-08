OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite a war of words at the Capitol about dueling teacher pay plans, several lawmakers said they are confident a deal can be struck.

“I am hopeful we will,” said House Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow. “The majority of both chambers has voted for some version of north of half a billion increase in public education funding.

“I think sometimes things blow up before they come together.”

The House sent the Senate a $2,500 teacher pay raise bill in the form of House Bill 2775. The Senate gutted it and changed it to raises ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 based on experience, despite a statement from House Speaker Charles McCall that changes would mean the bill was dead in the lower chamber.

McCall said the Senate version didn’t benefit all teachers, something Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said was incorrect, accusing McCall of operating in a “fantasy land.”

“Hopefully we will find a compromise between the two,” said House Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee Chairman Mark McBride, R-Moore. “Right now, it seems like we are at an impasse.”

McCall said the bill will be stripped of the Senate amendments and be assigned to a conference committee.

McCall and Treat also can introduce a new bill, the speaker said.

“I think we will meet soon,” McCall said. “The governor has expressed an interest in getting together sooner rather than later to get this education plan back on track and to his desk with a win for everybody in the state.”

Treat said he is ready for open and honest negotiations about the differences in public.

“The speaker, the governor and I meet every week,” Treat said. “And he (McCall) has yet to bring up a specific complaint about the bill.”

McCall’s position is that the only thing that can pass is exactly what the House sent over, Treat said.

“And that is not acceptable,” Treat said.

The pay raise bill is tied to a tax credit proposal.

In its original form, House Bill 1935 called for a tax credit of up to $5,000 for children in private schools and $2,500 for parents to home school.

The Senate’s amendments would increase the amount for private schools to $7,500 and reduce the amount for home schooling to $1,000.

The Senate capped income eligibility amount at $250,000, something Treat said was done to secure approval in the upper chamber.

“Income caps — the problem with them is it is a form of class warfare,” McCall said.

Those who have higher income levels pay tax dollars to the state that go to fund public education, McCall said.

“I don’t know why we would want to disqualify them from being able to be treated like anyone else in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, called the cap a “red herring.”

“Data shows by in large the families who will participate in this tax credit scheme are those families that already made the choice to have their children educated in private schools,” Hicks said.

Last year, a highly controversial voucher bill by Treat died in the Senate. Some are calling the tax credit a voucher.

“A tax credit is totally different from a voucher or an ESA (education savings account),” McCall said.

His caucus will not support an education savings account or a voucher because it takes money away from the public education fund, he said.

A voucher or ESA can contain waste, fraud and abuse because it isn’t known how the money is being spent, McCall said.

“With a tax credit it is totally different,” he said. “You have to prove your expenses to get the credit. You are not passing credits out on the front end.”

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, said the disagreements have put other business in the Legislature on hold.

“It is not the greatest way to use the people’s time waiting on these two and not hearing other policy that needs to be heard,” she said.

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, said the Oklahoma Legislature will have to come up with a plan this session to keep pace with increases being doled out in other states.

“It is an arms race,” Waldron said. “The teacher shortage only gets deeper. They have to do something.”