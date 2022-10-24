Lawmakers pledge push to fund treatment, rehabilitation

Oklahoma state government has never lived up to the terms of the two revolutionary criminal justice reform measures that voters approved in 2016.

State Question 780 reduced many nonviolent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors with the goal of reducing the state's incarceration rates.

The second initiative, State Question 781, directed savings from putting fewer people in prison to a fund for "community rehabilitative programs."

After years of wrangling over a formula to determine what those savings have been, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services says $70 million should have gone into the SQ 781 fund over the past few years.

To date, none has.

But that may change next session. On Monday, the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee spent the day on interim studies designed to set up legislation to fully implement SQ 781.

Another day of interim studies, by a different committee, is scheduled for Wednesday.

"I voted 'no' on that state question, (but) the vote of the people said, 'It's going to be done,'" Criminal Justice Reform and Corrections Chairman J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, said Monday.

"We're going to move forward. … We presented a bill last year, but we're going to present a better one this year … trying to create treatment centers across the state that could service all parts of the state that would be diversions for incarceration," said Humphrey.

Committee members heard Monday morning from experts on the state of Oklahoma's treatment, supervision and diversion programs. In the afternoon, they were briefed on the challenges to gathering comprehensive, reliable data on which to base decisions about those programs.

"At the end of the day, we are all guessing because we don't really have facts," said Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, who led the afternoon session.

The concern is that while SQ 780 has helped keep thousands of Oklahomans out of prison, the failure to implement SQ 781 means they're being released without the rehabilitation and supervision that was supposed to keep them from reoffending.

The situation is also a strain on county jails, which find themselves housing misdemeanor offenders who previously would have been charged with felonies and become the responsibility of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

"These are the type of people we could actually divert out of the system if we had a program, but because of the way we structured everything, now we have nothing to do with these people. We're rotating them through misdemeanor after misdemeanor after misdemeanor," Humphrey said.

"You're not going to kick methamphetamines on your own. You're just not," said Amanda Marsee, a western Oklahoma district attorney.

Damion Shade, executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, said the confluence of excess revenue and public will has given the state a rare opportunity.

"Oklahoma doesn't exactly have an incarceration crisis," Shade said. "It's really more accurate to say we have a mental health crisis that we've converted to an incarceration crisis."

Shade said two-thirds of Oklahomans who need mental health treatment don't have access to it, a share that could add up to as many as 500,000 people.

"Investments in treatment are cheaper, safer and more effective at reducing crime than incarceration," said Shade.

Cheaper, but not cheap.

Almost everyone speaking Monday said the kind of policy envisioned by SQ 780 and 781 will require more people — a lot more people — for supervision, for treatment, for drug courts. It will also require more money for technology.

During the afternoon session, representatives from law enforcement, prosecutors, researchers and court officials explained the difficulty in obtaining the data Blancett said is necessary for shaping effective programs.

The state's largest county jails use different prisoner management systems than the rest. Same with district attorneys offices. Ditto the courts.

That means most data has to be manually entered if and when it's transferred from one to the other.

Nevertheless, Humphrey said the Legislature has an obligation to fulfill the task of providing safe, effective alternatives to incarceration.

"That's what the people of Oklahoma intended," he said. "That's what they wanted."