OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers continued hammering away at the fiscal year 2024 state budget on Monday but apparently fell just short of a final agreement.

A staff summary of a preliminary version of a general appropriations bill, House Bill 1004x, lists FY '24 spending of about $13.2 billion, up about 14% from fiscal year 2023.

One of the biggest winners is common education, which is projected to see an increase of slightly more than $785 million, or nearly 25%.

A portion of the increase will be used for raises ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 for certified personnel based on experience, six weeks of paid maternity leave, literacy and school safety.

“It is historically the largest appropriation to common education,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.

Other winners include higher education, with a hike of nearly 15%, and CareerTech, with an increase of nearly 16%.

The budget includes a nearly $2.9 million appropriation for the Oklahoma Education Television Authority.

Gov. Kevin Stitt earlier this year vetoed a bill reauthorizing OETA, leaving its status in doubt. It was not immediately clear if lawmakers will override Stitt's veto of the reauthorization bill.

The budget also addresses court reporter shortage, Thompson said.

The budget does not provide for increases for the governor, House or Senate, according to the bill summary.

Two watchdog agencies, the State Auditor and Inspector and the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, also got no increase, according to a bill summary.

Lawmakers will also take up a plan to finish OKPOP, a museum in Tulsa.

The plan calls for supporters to raise $18 million more from private and other entities which will be matched with $18 million from the state.

The museum is across from the historic Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa.

The funds must be raised by November 2024, said Trait Thompson, Oklahoma Historical Society executive director.

“I am thrilled the state is setting aside funding,” Trait Thompson said. “I think it is the best scenario. We have done quite a bit of talking to the legislature about our needs.

“I appreciate that they took time to listen to us and craft a way forward so we can match private with state dollars.”

Completion will depend on when the money is raised and matched, he said.

Trait Thompson said he is confident the private dollars will be raised.

Sen. Thompson said he hopes to hear the general appropriations bill on Friday.​

That's the last day the regular session can meet, but that deadline does not apply to the nearly 50 appropriations bills sent to committee on Monday.

That's because they are being considered in a concurrent special session that began Wednesday and can continue as long as necessary, although legislative leaders maintain they intend to finish their work this week.

One thing not included in the bills assigned to committee on Monday was a general tax reduction measure — something the House of Representatives, especially, has made a priority this year. It is unclear whether one will be forthcoming.

