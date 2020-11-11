Lawmakers call for audit of State Department of Education, citing Epic Charter Schools audit

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Republican lawmakers are calling for an audit of the State Department of Education, citing a recent audit that found problems with Epic Charter Schools and the agency.

The lawmakers issued a joint statement on Wednesday, saying the audit found that the State Department of Education failed to properly monitor the Oklahoma Cost Accounting System for compliance.

“If the state auditor is correct in her assessment that the State Department of Education repeatedly neglected its responsibility to ensure compliance with OCAS (Oklahoma Cost Accounting System) and other required reports, one must ask if this dereliction of duty was confined solely to Epic Charter Schools or if it permeates throughout or public education system,” said a statement released by the lawmakers.

“If SDE did in fact routinely fail to perform its regulatory duties, this could result in the discovery of hundreds of millions of dollars of misused funds.”

The request is signed by 22 House and Senate members.

The group is asking Gov. Kevin Stitt to seek an investigative audit of the State Department of Education to determine the full extent and impact of its potential failure to ensure compliance.