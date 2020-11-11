 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmakers call for audit of State Department of Education, citing Epic Charter Schools audit
breaking

Lawmakers call for audit of State Department of Education, citing Epic Charter Schools audit

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Republican lawmakers are calling for an audit of the State Department of Education, citing a recent audit that found problems with Epic Charter Schools and the agency.

The lawmakers issued a joint statement on Wednesday, saying the audit found that the State Department of Education failed to properly monitor the Oklahoma Cost Accounting System for compliance.

“If the state auditor is correct in her assessment that the State Department of Education repeatedly neglected its responsibility to ensure compliance with OCAS (Oklahoma Cost Accounting System) and other required reports, one must ask if this dereliction of duty was confined solely to Epic Charter Schools or if it permeates throughout or public education system,” said a statement released by the lawmakers.

“If SDE did in fact routinely fail to perform its regulatory duties, this could result in the discovery of hundreds of millions of dollars of misused funds.”

The request is signed by 22 House and Senate members.

The group is asking Gov. Kevin Stitt to seek an investigative audit of the State Department of Education to determine the full extent and impact of its potential failure to ensure compliance.

The statement said that lawmakers take the allegations against Epic very seriously.

“If the allegations against Epic are proven to be accurate, they should be accountable,” the statement said. “While there may be disagreements as to the facts of this case, there can be no debate as to the seriousness of the issues raised by the state auditor.”

Epic has denied any wrongdoing and disputes the state auditor’s report.

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd’s audit, requested by Stitt, was released Oct. 1.

In all, $125.2 million of the $458 million allocated to Epic Charter Schools, a public school, for educating students the past six years was found to have ended up in the coffers of Epic Youth Services, a for-profit charter school management company that has reportedly made millionaires of school co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.

The action prompted the state Board of Education to demand back $11.2 million in taxpayer funding from the school after the audit found chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

Epic Charter Schools: A Tulsa World investigation

Featured video

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike
Local News

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

  • Updated

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News