Lawmaker charged with manslaughter in fatal turnpike wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, on Monday was charged with manslaughter in Lincoln County.
The charge stems from an automobile accident May 22 on the Turner Turnpike during inclement weather. A vehicle had hydroplaned and was on the side of the road when Ikley-Freeman’s vehicle struck it. Enrique Lopez, 44, of Bristow, died, according to news reports.
Ikley-Freeman suffered six broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, two vertebrae fractures and five fractures to her pelvis, according to news reports.
She could not immediately be reached for comment.
“Having just received a copy of the allegations, it would be improper to release a statement before viewing the allegations,” said John Hunsucker, her Oklahoma City attorney. “However, we believe when the facts are completely vetted, it will show this was a tragic, unavoidable accident. Our sympathies for the family of Mr. Lopez.”
Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb confirmed in a brief phone interview Monday evening that his office filed a first-degree manslaughter charge against Ikley-Freeman. Court records from Lincoln County were not publicly accessible online Monday evening.
Republican Cody Rogers, a small businessman, defeated Ikley-Freeman Nov. 3 in her bid for re-election. He will be sworn into office with other new lawmakers on Monday.
She won the seat during a 2017 special election after then-Sen. Dan Newberry, R-Tulsa, resigned.
Ikley-Freeman last month said she had to take three months off the campaign trail after the accident.
