Lawmaker charged with manslaughter in fatal turnpike wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, on Monday was charged with manslaughter in Lincoln County.

The charge stems from an automobile accident May 22 on the Turner Turnpike during inclement weather. A vehicle had hydroplaned and was on the side of the road when Ikley-Freeman’s vehicle struck it. Enrique Lopez, 44, of Bristow, died, according to news reports.

Ikley-Freeman suffered six broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, two vertebrae fractures and five fractures to her pelvis, according to news reports.

She could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Having just received a copy of the allegations, it would be improper to release a statement before viewing the allegations,” said John Hunsucker, her Oklahoma City attorney. “However, we believe when the facts are completely vetted, it will show this was a tragic, unavoidable accident. Our sympathies for the family of Mr. Lopez.”

Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb confirmed in a brief phone interview Monday evening that his office filed a first-degree manslaughter charge against Ikley-Freeman. Court records from Lincoln County were not publicly accessible online Monday evening.