Law enforcement job fair aims to bolster ranks amid retirements, public perceptions

For recent high school graduate Daniel Castaneda, studying criminal justice at Tulsa Community College has reinforced his interest in the law enforcement field. Castaneda said that although he is currently too young to pursue a job with the Tulsa Police Department, which requires a four-year college degree, he hasn't ruled out getting a bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University.

He also said he's considered working for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which does not require a four-year degree.

He described an experience in his childhood that he said compelled him to look at policing.

"When I was little, I was walking out of a mall, and I saw a security guard. He was an older person, and he was beaten up severely and he was bleeding," he said.

"That got me sort of thinking that the world is filled with bad people who like to go after people who aren't bad. And that sort of sparked my interest in keeping the good people safe from the bad people.

"And since then I've been building an interest with law enforcement. And here I am looking to become one."