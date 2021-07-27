Law enforcement job fair aims to bolster ranks amid retirements, public perceptions

More than a dozen Tulsa-area law enforcement agencies took part Tuesday in a job fair to try to bolster what they say are reduced staffing levels amplified by increased retirements, lower application rates and more negative public perception of the job of policing.
"Even if you don't want to wear a badge and carry a gun, there are still opportunities for people here," Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Justin Green said of the variety of open positions Tuesday afternoon.
Asked about the importance of such outreach, Green said, "People's perception of law enforcement has been skewed, has been changed lately. So we want people to come out and meet us, talk to us, hear from our mouth what we do."
The Sheriff's Office hosted the event, which Green said brought 13 law enforcement agencies, including multiple area municipal police forces, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and the ABLE Commission, to the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square.
At least a couple hundred people were expected to attend Tuesday's fair and, if they chose, they could apply on-the-spot for open positions using a handful of county-provided laptops.
Green said there was already a line at Expo Square when the doors opened for the job fair at 10:30 a.m. He said he considered the event a success and hoped another law enforcement agency in the area could host a similar gathering within the next few months. He also expressed optimism that tribal law enforcement agencies could recruit employees at future events.
For recent high school graduate Daniel Castaneda, studying criminal justice at Tulsa Community College has reinforced his interest in the law enforcement field. Castaneda said that although he is currently too young to pursue a job with the Tulsa Police Department, which requires a four-year college degree, he hasn't ruled out getting a bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University.
He also said he's considered working for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which does not require a four-year degree.
He described an experience in his childhood that he said compelled him to look at policing.
"When I was little, I was walking out of a mall, and I saw a security guard. He was an older person, and he was beaten up severely and he was bleeding," he said.
"That got me sort of thinking that the world is filled with bad people who like to go after people who aren't bad. And that sort of sparked my interest in keeping the good people safe from the bad people.
"And since then I've been building an interest with law enforcement. And here I am looking to become one."
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Recruiting Director David Edelman was also at the job fair and said he joined the agency recently. He said he wanted the DOC to be more proactive at publicizing what its staffing needs are, noting that it's perennially experienced a lack of personnel in corrections and other jobs needed to properly oversee prisons.
However, he acknowledged that a job working in a prison may not be what comes to mind when a person thinks of working in law enforcement.
"We are now seeing the challenges of the oil field that's picking back up. It's hard to compete with the oil field versus people just wanting to come into corrections and law enforcement," Edelman said.
"We have so many positions besides being in corrections. If everyone would think of a prison itself, it's like running an entire city. So everything that it takes to run a city is everything that it takes to run a correctional facility."
Castaneda said his interest in a career in law enforcement came as a bit of a surprise to his family, who expected him to pursue education for an information technology position. But he said he believed becoming a police officer was a way to contribute positively to the city where he grew up, and said he learned Tuesday about what makes each local law enforcement agency unique.
"I like to help people. I like to make the world a better place," he said. "Having the privilege to protect people and serve them would be something that would fulfill me."