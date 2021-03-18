Latest teen birth numbers show slight increase for Tulsa County

Following a decade of dramatic decline, teen birth rates in Tulsa County inched up slightly in 2019, according to state data released this week.

The county birth rate for the year was 25.5 per 1,000 females age 15-19, up from 24.2 in 2018.

Females age 19 and younger accounted for 530 births in Tulsa County in 2019, compared to 500 the previous year.

The county rate comes in lower than the state’s 27.4, but still is well above the national rate of 16.6.

The marginal increase comes at the end of a decade, 2009-2019, that saw the rate for the county and state decline by over 50%.

“Even with the historic declines in recent years, Oklahoma remains among the states with the highest teen birth rate,” said Heather Duvall, executive director of Amplify Youth Health Collective, which promotes youth sex education.

“That fact, along with the impact of COVID-19 on our youth, makes Tulsa’s continued commitment to improving the sexual health and well-being of young people so critical at this time,” she said.

The state Department of Health just finalized the 2019 numbers last week due to pandemic-related delays.